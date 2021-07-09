Cancel
White Nights review – masterly staging of Dostoevsky’s unrequited love story

The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘I am alone,” says the narrator of Dostoevsky’s 1848 short story, a man who has had so little interaction with the world that he has no life story to tell. In a quest for connection, he paces the streets of St Petersburg, spotting familiar faces but remaining unrecognised. His isolation is existential; for all his dreams and desires, he has left no mark behind.

‘Memoria’ Review: Apichatpong’s Latest Is More Meditation Than Movie and Masterful for That Reason

“Memoria” begins with the first jump scare in Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s career, but the sudden impact isn’t as relevant as the way it resonates in the silence that follows. Anyone familiar with the slow-burn lyricism at the center of the Thai director’s work knows how he adheres to a dreamlike logic that takes its time to settle in. The Colombia-set “Memoria,” his first movie made outside his native country, does that as well as anything in “Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives” or “Cemetery of Splendor.” But this time around, there’s a profound existential anxiety creeping in.
IndieWire

‘Mi Iubita, Mon Amour’ Review: An Uncomfortable Love Story, Told with Equal Parts Sweat and Boredom

Two years after Céline Sciamma’s luminous “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the lush historical romance has spawned an intriguing legacy: Two of its stars are back on the Croisette, each with her own feature directorial debut. Noémie Merlant and breakout supporting star Luàna Bajrami have made a pair of films that would make a compelling double feature with their similar tones and countryside settings, along with awkward filmmaking tics to spare. But while Bajrami’s “The Hill Where Lionesses Roar” indicates a budding filmmaker eager to explore elements that don’t always pay off, Merlant’s “Mi Iubita, Mon Amour” suffers from the opposite issue: a filmmaker unwilling to grapple with the uncomfortable questions her story asks.
GREAT WHITE – Review

GREAT WHITE is an aptly, if not particularly creatively named movie. It is merely one in a long line of movies that vilify the species of shark, and not even especially a good vilification. It starts out with promise, a young honeymooning couple enjoying a dip in a peaceful lagoon, only to become the first people eaten by the titular beastie. This is the highest quality the movie will achieve however, as from here on out there is clunky dialogue, strange character building, and the one thing that kills a movie faster than a speeding shark, the requisite stupid, predictable mistakes it takes to put otherwise apparently intelligent people in to dumb, dangerous, and almost always fatal positions. There are unexplored plot threads, unlikeable characters, and unnecessary things that serve no purpose other than to drag the viewer in to a “this character is flawed” or “this character needs to live” or “this character is too dumb to have survived this long on his own without falling to his death in a fast-food chain” internal discussion.
Roush Review: Dark Clouds in Paradise in HBO’s ‘White Lotus’

Hey, did someone drizzle vinegar over my shaved ice? A visit to Hawaii’s plush White Lotus resort (filmed at Maui’s Four Seasons) is guaranteed to leave a sour aftertaste, as long as director-writer Mike White (Enlightened) is playing jaundiced tour guide to a motley assortment of overprivileged guests. “They get...
Paris, 13th District, Cannes review: a sultry love story – and the birth of a new star?

Dir: Jacques Audiard. Cert tbc, 106 mins. On Bastille Day at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Jacques Audiard brought the fireworks. The French director’s masterly new feature brought a silvery starburst of cinematic passion and exuberance to the Grand Théâtre Lumière last night, fired directly from the streets of the Parisian arrondissement from which it takes its title. In France, Audiard’s equally mythic and intimate modern love story goes by the far more evocative title of Les Olympiades, after a collection of tower blocks at the heart of the capital’s 13th district.
L’Amico Fritz review – a lover’s dream on a summer’s night

L’Amico Fritz, Mascagni’s 1891 romcom about a wealthy landowner who scorns the idea of marriage but finds himself slowly falling in love with the daughter of one of his tenant farmers, is back at Opera Holland Park (who have long championed the piece) in a new production by Julia Burbach, conducted – in a fine UK debut – by Beatrice Venezi.
The Guardian

Come Closer by Sara Gran review – a woman possessed

Harpies, doppelgangers, possessive spirits: once confined to horror writing, these supernatural entities prowl the pages of literary fiction with increasing confidence. In the past couple of years, novelists such as Daisy Johnson, Megan Hunter and Helen Phillips have harnessed them to probe female passions and frustrations, but Sara Gran beat them to it in 2003.
Good Witch Season 7 Episode 9 Review: The Search

It's taken 13 years to get to this point, and just as we arrived, the rug is getting ripped out from under us. Good Witch Season 7 Episode 9 addressed the elephant in the room with stunning clarity. It was said out loud. There wasn't any hiding from it. The...
Bergman Island, Cannes review: two love stories intertwine in this dazzling, whipsmart drama

Dir: Mia Hansen-Løve; Starring: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska, Anders Danielsen Lie, Joel Spira. Cert tbc, 105 mins. Anthony Sanders (Tim Roth) is an acclaimed British director of what might be called elevated pulp: think blonde women, black jumpsuits, the flash of headlights in the blade of a knife. He’s also an Ingmar Bergman fanatic. He and his partner Chris (Phantom Thread’s Vicky Krieps), who’s a filmmaker herself, have gone on a writing retreat to the Swedish island of Fårö, which served as the austere auteur’s windswept base of operations from the early 1960s until his death. They’re staying at Bergman’s own house, and even sleeping in the bed from his 1973 masterpiece Scenes From a Marriage: “The film that made millions of people divorce,” the housekeeper proudly notes.

