White Nights review – masterly staging of Dostoevsky’s unrequited love story

GREAT WHITE is an aptly, if not particularly creatively named movie. It is merely one in a long line of movies that vilify the species of shark, and not even especially a good vilification. It starts out with promise, a young honeymooning couple enjoying a dip in a peaceful lagoon, only to become the first people eaten by the titular beastie. This is the highest quality the movie will achieve however, as from here on out there is clunky dialogue, strange character building, and the one thing that kills a movie faster than a speeding shark, the requisite stupid, predictable mistakes it takes to put otherwise apparently intelligent people in to dumb, dangerous, and almost always fatal positions. There are unexplored plot threads, unlikeable characters, and unnecessary things that serve no purpose other than to drag the viewer in to a “this character is flawed” or “this character needs to live” or “this character is too dumb to have survived this long on his own without falling to his death in a fast-food chain” internal discussion.