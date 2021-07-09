Stumble-proof robot adapts to challenging terrain in real time

Before we start, I want to mention that some data science roles require both of the skills from both of these positions. So, yes, some data scientists are required to be machine learning engineers as well. But, there is still a great number of roles that have more well-defined requirements that are not as much overlapping. With that being said, if we are to look at positions where these roles are separate, as personally, I have experienced, then we can look at their differences. Overall, it is best to check a job description to obtain the most relevant skills per role. However, the main themes that separate both roles are still very much relevant across the board. There are five main differences that I will be discussing below, so keep on reading if you would like to learn more about what makes a data scientist and machine learning engineer different with examples.