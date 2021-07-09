Cancel
Engineering

Stumble-proof robot adapts to challenging terrain in real time

By Devin Coldewey
TechCrunch
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough robotic movement can be versatile and exact, and robots can “learn” to climb steps, cross broken terrain and so on, these behaviors are more like individual trained skills that the robot switches between. Although robots like Spot famously can spring back from being pushed or kicked, the system is really just working to correct a physical anomaly while pursuing an unchanged policy of walking. There are some adaptive movement models, but some are very specific (for instance this one based on real insect movements) and others take long enough to work that the robot will certainly have fallen by the time they take effect.

