Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Alleged killers of Haiti president in country for three months, say authorities

By Julian Borger and Tom Phillips, Peter Beaumont
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6P2w_0arxZmC200

Key members of the hit squad allegedly behind the assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moïse had been in the country for about three months, apparently preparing their attack, with others joining from the Dominican Republic last month, according to Haitian judicial authorities.

The Caribbean country was plunged into turmoil in the early hours of Wednesday morning when Moïse was killed in his private residence in Pétion-Ville in the hills above the capital, Port-au-Prince. On Friday it emerged that the alleged assassins – including two joint US-Haitian nationals resident in Florida and about two dozen Colombians – had assembled a cache of weapons, money, mobile phones and other equipment, including rental cars.

According to a judicial official quoted in the Haitian media , one of the two Americans arrested, James Solages, told investigators he had become involved after “finding the job on the internet” but maintained he thought he was working as an interpreter for the mostly foreign group. Solages reportedly claimed he thought the group was going to arrest Moïse in the execution of a warrant from an investigating judge, rather than murder him.

US law enforcement and intelligence agencies were looking into American connections to the murder, sources told Reuters. The White House said the US would send federal law enforcement officers to Haiti as soon as possible and that strengthening Haitian capacity for law enforcement remains a key US priority.

Haitian authorities said the group comprised up to 28 foreign mercenaries, including retired Colombian soldiers. Some were killed in a gun battle at a house in Port-au-Prince where they had taken refuge and others were detained, authorities said.

Colombia’s defence minister, Diego Molano, said at least six members of the hit squad appeared to be Colombian ex-soldiers, and that he had ordered the army and police to help with the investigation.

The head of Colombia’s national intelligence directorate and the intelligence director for the national police will travel to Haiti with Interpol to help with investigations, Colombia’s president Iván Duque said.

On Friday, the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo identified one of the arrested Colombians as Manuel Antonio Grosso Guarín, a former member of the army’s elite urban counter-terrorism special forces group. El Tiempo, which said it had been given access to a confidential report provided to Haitian authorities, said the former special forces operative had flown into the Dominican resort town of Punta Cana on the afternoon of 4 June, with at least three other former members of the Colombia armed forces, before crossing by land into Haiti two days later.

Grosso Guarín appears to have found time for sight-seeing in the Dominican Republic in the hours before driving west towards his alleged mission in Haiti. Photographs posted on his Facebook account show the Colombian posing by landmarks including the presidential National Palace in the capital, Santo Domingo. One image , posted on 6 June, shows him standing by the palace’s outer gates beside a warning sign that reads: “Only authorised personnel. Stop. Turn your lights on. Identify yourself.”

Despite the arrests, police indicated they were still searching for who had ordered Moïse’s murder. Moïse was found with 12 bullet wounds after men claiming to be from the US Drugs Enforcement Agency arrived at his house.

On Thursday night the suspects, some bloodied and bruised, were paraded in front of media along with weapons found in a seized car. Taiwan confirmed that 11 of the suspects were arrested at its embassy, where they had broken into a courtyard.

Two others were found by local residents hiding among bushes in Port au Prince. Officials have provided scant evidence so far of the detainees’ involvement in the assassination.

The arrests have posed as many questions as they answered, suggesting the involvement of a quixotic mix of individuals including two US-Haitian citizens whose publicly known backgrounds gave little to suggest involvement in a mercenary assassination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tdzWy_0arxZmC200
Seized guns are displayed at a press conference in Port-au-Prince on Thursday night. Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock

James Solages, 35, originally from the Haitian city of Jacmel, owned a maintenance and repair company and apparently dabbled in male modelling. His LinkedIn profile said he had been a “diplomatic agent”, completing a protection course and had been “the chief commander of body-guards” at the Canadian embassy in Haiti.

Canada’s foreign ministry later released a statement saying one of the men detained had been “briefly employed as a reserve bodyguard” at its embassy by a private contractor.

According to the Haitian Times , a US-based outlet serving the Haitian diaspora in the US, unnamed sources in the Haitian city of Jacmel told the paper Solages had also worked as a guard for Dimitri Vorbe, a wealthy opponent of Moïse who is vice-president of an energy company. The Guardian could not verify this claim.

In an interview with the paper Solages’ uncle Schubert Dorisme, who also lives in Florida, said Solages was no more enthusiastic about Vorbe than Moïse. “He doesn’t like those people,” Dorisme said.

Disclosing that Solages had travelled to Haiti about two months ago, he added: “He used to tell me ‘that this Jovenel guy is crazy’, but added: “I don’t think he’s capable to do this thing, I think somebody used him.”

Dorisme said his nephew had political ambitions but “he was not steady. He was a good boy, but I wouldn’t call him a man.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnp2F_0arxZmC200
Police search an area of Petion Ville in Port-au-Prince for suspects in the murder of Jovenel Moïse who remain at large. Photograph: Joseph Odelyn/AP

Solages’ LinkedIn page lists him as a plant operations manager in Lantana, nearly 40 miles north of Fort Lauderdale, for a company called Senior Lifestyle. The company runs senior communities nationwide, and in Lantana it operates the Carlisle Palm Beach, which describes itself as “an upscale resort-style senior living option”.

The 35-year-old is also listed as the president of the board of a charity called Fwa Sa A Jacmel Avan, which claims to combat child hunger in the southern port town of Jacmel.

Much less is known about the second man, Vincent Joseph, save that he is based in Florida like Solages.

“It was a team of 28 assailants, 26 of whom were Colombian, who carried out the operation to assassinate the president,” Haiti’s national police chief, Leon Charles, told media, vowing to track the other eight down. “We have arrested 15 Colombians and the two Americans of Haitian origin. Three Colombians have been killed while eight others are on the loose.”

Previously authorities had said four of the suspects had been killed. Charles did not explain the discrepancy.

Moïse’s murder came during a febrile period of political violence in Haiti. Earlier this year he had claimed the existence of a coup plot that aimed to kill him, while opposition and government have swapped allegations about the arming of gangs, extrajudicial killings and the movement of weapons.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Canada#Murder#Caribbean#P Tion Ville#Us Haitian#Colombians#Americans#Reuters#The White House#Interpol#El Tiempo#Dominican#National Palace#Xinhua Rex Shutterstock#Linkedin#Canadian#The Haitian Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
Related
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Tributes paid to writer Dawn Foster, who has died aged 34

Tributes have poured in for the journalist and author Dawn Foster, who has died suddenly aged 34. Foster, a regular television commentator and a fierce critic of inequality, died of causes related to her long-term illness, according to friends. James Butler, co-editor of the leftwing media organisation Novara, and a...
RugbyThe Guardian

England’s Lewis Ludlow handed four-game ban for knee strike in Canada win

England flanker Lewis Ludlow has been suspended for four matches for striking with the knee in Saturday’s 70-14 victory over Canada. Ludlow, who was captaining the team for a second successive match, struck the head of Canada front row Jake Ilnicki 30 minutes into the game at Twickenham. The 26-year-old...
UEFAThe Guardian

Mike Tindall reveals he broke up fight between England fans inside Wembley

The former England rugby player Mike Tindall has spoken of how he broke up a fight between brawling fans covered in blood during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. England lost 3-2 to Italy on penalties on Sunday after a match marred by violent scenes and ticketless fans storming the stadium. Tindall has said he felt compelled to intervene as tempers flared in the section of the ground where he was sitting with his wife Zara Tindall, the Queen’s granddaughter.
AmericasPosted by
Daily Mail

Haiti president's injured wife Martine Moïse shares photos of herself in hospital after being shot - and says she can't believe her husband was assassinated in front of her 'without saying a last word to me'

The injured wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has shared photos of herself in her hospital bed, saying she is still in disbelief that her husband was killed right in front of her. Martine Moïse tweeted two photos of herself in her Miami hospital bed on Thursday after she...
Americasknoxvilletimes.com

Martine Moise, Wife of Slain President, Returns to Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI - Martine Moise, the wife of Haiti's assassinated president who was injured in the July 7 attack at their private home, returned to the Caribbean nation on Saturday following her release from a Miami hospital. Her arrival was unannounced and surprised many in the country of more than...
PoliticsThe Independent

Wife of assassinated Haiti president speaks out

Haiti: Wife of assassinated President Jovenel Moise speaks out. The wife of the assassinated president of Haiti has spoken out from her hospital bed in Miami, Florida, posting two images of herself as she recovers from gunshot wounds to her arms and leg. “I still don’t believe that my husband...
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Colombian Forces Seize Six Tons Of Cocaine From ELN Rebel Jungle Labs

Colombia's military seized six tons of cocaine from a jungle laboratory run by ELN guerillas in the southwest of the country, Defense Minister Diego Molano said Tuesday. "I want to announce to the country the most important blow to the ELN drug trafficking this year, with the seizure of six tons of cocaine hydrochloride," he said in a video released to the media.
PoliticsCNN

The doctor accused of plotting the assassination of Haiti's President was planning his entry into national politics, a source says

(CNN) — Christian Sanon, the Haitian-American doctor accused by authorities of plotting the assassination of Haiti's President, spent months planning a foray into national politics in the country, holding weekly Zoom meetings through early this year with academics and business leaders, and at one point meeting with the man who allegedly supplied the mercenaries behind the killing, according to a person at the meeting.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Hundreds greet Aristide on returns to troubled Haiti

Former president Jean-Bertrand Aristide has returned to Haiti after a nearly a month in Cuba, thrilling hundreds of supporters who gathered at the airport at a time of tensions over the recent assassination of the country’s leader. Mr Aristide, a charismatic yet divisive figure in Haiti who was receiving unspecified...
PoliticsVoice of America

President Moise's Funeral to be Held July 23 in Haiti's North

WASHINGTON/PORT-AU-PRINCE - Haitian President Jovenel Moise will be buried on July 23 in the northern city of Cape Haitian, a member of the official funeral organization committee said Friday. "We have a logistical team who will evaluate the site where the funeral will be held," Minister of Culture and Communication...
Miami, FLWSVN-TV

First Lady of Haiti thanks JMH staff as she recovers from ambush

MIAMI (WSVN) - The First Lady of Haiti has given an update on her condition a week after she and her husband, Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse, were ambushed in their home. Martine Moïse tweeted a picture on Wednesday night of her laying in a hospital bed at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Comments / 0

Community Policy