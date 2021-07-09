Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Happy Friday everyone!. We are waking up to plenty of rain and some wind as a system passes through and moves to the north. Tropical Storm Elsa will move into our area this late afternoon and merge with this system. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood watch for downstate Maine and for Southern parts of Aroostook County. Northern and Central parts of The County will miss a good portion of Elsa as it hugs the coastline and moves into Canada.