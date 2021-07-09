Hot Right Now!ALDI Summer Sips: Life’s a Beach Slushie

The Fourth of July is usually about fireworks and barbecues, but now that we’ll all be truly entertaining again, Ina Garten is giving us something new to celebrate: her summer rosé sangria. The renowned foodie took to Instagram this week in preparation of the long holiday weekend to post a brief tutorial. The refreshing cocktail can be whipped up in big batches, making it ideal for a large gathering. Better yet, Garten’s mix features a heavy dose of fruit, which “makes it good for you, right?” she writes. Here’s a breakdown of the recipe.