Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Hot Right Now!ALDI Summer Sips: Life’s a Beach Slushie

By Life & Style Staff
Posted by 
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPgJI_0arxZSUO00
Sarah Tracey for ALDI

This week’s cocktail recipe by ALDI sommelier partner Sarah Tracey will have you going “coco-nuts” this summer. The Life’s a Beach Slushie is a refreshing, tiki-inspired twist on the classic piña colada that won’t drain your wallet, thanks to low prices at ALDI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nnKB8_0arxZSUO00
Sarah Tracey for ALDI

Life’s a Beach Slushie

Ingredients

  • Petit Coconut Wine Specialty
  • Season’s Choice Frozen Tropical Fruit Blend
  • Friendly Farms Coconut Milk
  • Fresh pineapple

Directions

  • Place 1 cup of Season’s Choice Frozen Tropical Fruit Blend, 3/4 cup Petit Coconut Wine Specialty and 1/4 cup Friendly Farms Coconut Milk in a blender.
  • Blend until smooth.
  • Garnish with a pineapple slice.

* Makes 1 serving

Visit your local ALDI to grab all you need to make this refreshing summer cocktail or visit ALDI.us for more information.

Comments / 0

Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldi#Wine#Hot Right Now#Coconut Milk#Food Drink#Aldi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

This Blueberry Cobbler Dump Cake Recipe Is So Easy To Make

Nothing can compare to a homemade dessert. But during the summer, the idea of spending a lot of time in the kitchen doesn’t exactly sound appealing, so easy desserts with simple ingredients are the way to go. And if a recipe can add some fresh fruit that is in season, then the dessert is a home run.
RecipesFood52

12 Best Ice Cream Makers Because Wow, It's So Hot Out

Cold, delicious ice cream on a hot summer day—there’s nothing better. Think classic vanilla bean with rainbow sprinkles, butter pecan loaded up with nuts, chocolate soft serve—oh sorry, can you see us drooling? Whichever flavor hits all the spots for you, ice cream is always the answer when temps are soaring.
Food & Drinksnorthernvirginiamag.com

5 non-ice cream treats to enjoy during the summer heat

There’s not a scoop of the stuff to be found in any of these frozen treats. With 15 choices, it’s hard to pick just one shaved ice at this Korean snack bar known for its corn dogs and porridge. Even basic red bean is served either plain or with green tea flavor. We like the sweet, milky green tea version topped with fresh strawberries. 4231 Markham St., Annandale; 13830 Lee Hwy., Centreville.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Salon

Grab a jar of Nutella and store-bought puff pastry and you're 15 minutes from dessert decadence

The first time I had Nutella was at one of those off-brand combo pizzeria-arcades that exist in the shadow of Chuck E. Cheese. Despite the questionable surroundings — animatronic animals that occasionally blipped to life, flickering lights, everything smelling vaguely of singed plastic — the chocolate hazelnut spread, which was used to coat a sweetened pizza crust and then covered with fresh-ish fruit, was a revelation.
RecipesReal Simple

9 Ways to Get Your Ice Cream Fix Without an Ice Cream Maker

No ice cream maker? No problem. Try these easy-to-make no-churn frozen desserts. In the midst of a heat wave, ice cream can feel like the only thing that can cool things down. Fortunately, you don't need an ice cream maker to get homemade ice cream-with just a few ingredients and a little freezer time, you can create your own no-ice-cream-maker ice cream.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Domino

Ina Garten Just Revealed the Big-Batch Cocktail She’s Serving This Weekend

The Fourth of July is usually about fireworks and barbecues, but now that we’ll all be truly entertaining again, Ina Garten is giving us something new to celebrate: her summer rosé sangria. The renowned foodie took to Instagram this week in preparation of the long holiday weekend to post a brief tutorial. The refreshing cocktail can be whipped up in big batches, making it ideal for a large gathering. Better yet, Garten’s mix features a heavy dose of fruit, which “makes it good for you, right?” she writes. Here’s a breakdown of the recipe.
RecipesBon Appétit

Coconut Ice Cream Sandwiches With Salty Chocolate Shell

These chewy brown sugar and coconut cookies, filled with vanilla ice cream and dipped in a salty chocolate shell, are better (and more impressive!) than any store-bought frozen novelty. All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through the retail links...
Home & Gardenwashingtonnewsday.com

Aldi’s ‘amazing’ £19 bedding, according to customers, keeps you cool throughout hot summer nights.

Aldi’s ‘amazing’ £19 bedding, according to customers, keeps you cool throughout hot summer nights. Customers say Aldi’s ‘wonderful’ £19 bedding keeps them cool during scorching summer nights. Aldi’s SpecialBuy product, which is great for staying cool during a heat wave, has received positive feedback from customers. SpecialBuys at Aldi usually...
Food & DrinksGreatist

Tiny House, Big Freezer: How I Eat From My Garden All Year Long

Welcome to Freezer Tours, where we get intimate with your icebox to unpack all the tasty, quirky, and sometimes straight-up kooky things that people keep below zero. Tell us about yourself and your relationship with your freezer. My house is only 500 square feet, but I spend hours every summer...
Food & Drinksthepioneerwoman.com

Whipped Lemonade Is the Tastiest New Summer Drink Trend

By now, we know that TikTok food trends are here to stay. Whether you're following a tutorial for savory pesto eggs or learning how to properly butter your movie popcorn, the video platform is truly a trove of information for all the foodies out there. One of the latest recipe...
Food & Drinksashlandsource.com

Try a refreshing watermelon salad for your Fourth of July celebration

Is there anything better than a cold, juicy watermelon on a hot summer day? Family picnics and summer holidays evoke childhood memories of fun times eating watermelon and spitting out the seeds. Watermelon is refreshing, light and good for you. It provides a good amount of potassium and vitamin C,...
RecipesTemple Daily Telegram

Recipe: Switch up your usual taco Tuesday with fruit

Let’s twist-up this taco Tuesday with some fruit tacos! An impressive taco to build, this recipe can be an appetizer, a snack, or a refreshing dessert. Note: This recipe makes five servings (two tacos). Ingredients. 1 large avocado sliced. 1 pieces seedless cucumber cut into matchstick. 2 cups watermelon cut...
New York City, NYgetitforless.info

THE FIRST SIP SUMMER TOUR -CHANDON Garden Spritz

THE FIRST SIP SUMMER TOUR -CHANDON Garden Spritz. CHANDON Garden Spritz is hosting events across the country and we invite you to take your first sip of summer with us with three unique experiences. This three part classic event will be taking place in NYC, Atlanta, ,Miami, Las Vegas, San Diego & San Franciso.
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

Crosstown launches its first vegan cake doughnut

Attention please, because there’s a new doughnut in town. The latest addition to Crosstown’s Willy Wonka-style menu of circular sugary treats is a blueberry and lemon doughnut that uses vegan cake dough filled with blackberry and lemon compote, topped with a blueberry glaze and finished off with blue vanilla crumble. Oh, go on then.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Teavana's New Flavor Is Perfect For Christmas In July

If you're a fan of Christmas-inspired drinks like eggnog lattes and peppermint mochas, there's no need to wait until December to snag one with a new tea drink coming to shelves that brings the holiday spirit right in the middle of summer. Christmas in July is a long tradition — started at a girls' camp in 1933 and popularized by card company Hallmark, timed to when they release their yearly ornament collection per Southern Living. And now the tea company Teavana gets in the merry summer spirit, announcing their newest sachet flavor: White Chocolate Peppermint.
Food & DrinksKeene Sentinel

Ice cream burger is a tasty way to keep cool

Ice cream is working overtime this summer. Following a week of record-breaking heat, sales of the frosty treat are on the rise, from Las Vegas to New York. Tipsy Scoop, the New York-based shop that specializes in booze-infused flavors, saw triple the number of inquiries for catering and events during the past week, when a heat wave hit the city, compared to the week before. “At our Brooklyn location, we’ve had people coming to the door for ice cream two-plus hours before opening,” says Tipsy Scoop’s director of marketing, Rachel Chitwood.
Food & Drinksvisitconcordca.com

Peach Perfect Wine Slushies

1 bottle chilled fruity white wine (Moscato, Sauvignon Blanc or any of choice) 5-6 medium-sized fresh peaches – blanched, peeled, sliced and frozen (or one bag of frozen peaches) Sliced peaches for garnish, if desired. DIRECTIONS. 1. Combine wine and peaches in a blender, puree until smooth. 2. Place the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy