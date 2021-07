Fashion label Her Universe has launched a new dress collection based on some of the most popular Disney Princesses. The clothing lineup is comprised of four different dresses inspired by Ariel of The Little Mermaid, Tiana of The Princess and the Frog, Jasmine of Aladdin, and Snow White of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Now available at Hot Topic, all dresses come in standard and plus sizes at $59.90 and $64.90 each, respectively. Check out the dresses below, along with their respective descriptions.