Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Foreign Office removes warning for more than 20 amber countries, including France, Spain and Greece

By Helen Coffey
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CPobe_0arxZOCi00

The Foreign Office (FCDO) has removed its warning for more than 20 countries, including Spain , France and Greece .

It previously advised against all non-essential travel to these destinations but has downgraded its advice.

“The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to Spain, based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks,” the guidance now reads for Spain.

Morocco, Switzerland and the US have also had their advisories downgraded.

The news is an extra boost for the tourism industry, as it means that travel insurance policies to these destinations are no longer invalidated, and package holidays can go ahead as planned.

The FCDO advice is separate to the Department for Transport’s (DfT) traffic-light system for international travel, first introduced in May.

For example, a destination could move to the government’s “safe” green list while the FCDO’s advisory against non-essential travel remains in place, and vice versa: a country could be classed as amber while the FCDO guidance could be that non-essential travel there is A-OK.

For example, the Canary Islands had their travel warning lifted by the FCDO weeks ago, despite remaining stuck on amber.

It follows more positive news for holidaymakers, after Grant Shapps announced that double jabbed Brits and travellers under 18 could swerve quarantine when returning from amber list countries from 19 July.

The relaxation applies to British nationals who have had their second vaccine dose at least 14 days prior to entering the UK.

The new rules will be identical to those faced by green list arrivals – a negative Covid test before departing for the UK and a PCR test within two days of arrival.

In response, airlines and tour operators are upping their capacity, with Jet2.com announcing that flights and holidays to amber list destinations would recommence from 19 July.

From this date, the DfT is also lifting its advice against holidaying in amber countries.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

182K+
Followers
90K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Warning#Public Health#The Foreign Office#Fcdo#Brits#British#Covid#Jet2 Com#Dft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Travel
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
Related
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Which countries are on the amber list?

Foreign holidays became legal again in Britain on 17 May, with countries assigned a colour of red, amber or green and given restrictions to match under a traffic light system.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced the destinations that would be initially designated green and red in early May, with the rest of the world falling into the “amber” category.Since then, there have been two “reviews” to the lists: one on 3 June, and the latest one on 24 June.Madeira, Malta and the Balearic Islands were among the 16 destinations added to the quarantine-free green list in the most recent...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Travel news – live: Government relaxes Covid advice for 20 amber countries including France and Spain

The Foreign Office (FCDO) has removed its warning for more than 20 countries, including Spain, France and Greece.It previously advised against all non-essential travel to these destinations but has downgraded its advice.“The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to Spain, based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks,” the guidance now reads for Spain.Morocco, Switzerland and the US have also had their advisories downgraded.The news is an extra boost for the tourism industry, as it means that travel insurance policies to these destinations are no longer invalidated, and package holidays can go ahead as planned.Meanwhile, air...
Public HealthPosted by
BoardingArea

NEWS: No More Quarantine For Vaccinated UK Residents Returning From Amber List Countries

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
PoliticsPosted by
WOKV

France to pull more than 2,000 troops from Africa's Sahel

PARIS — (AP) — France will withdraw more than 2,000 troops from an anti-extremism force in Africa’s Sahel region by early next year and pivot its military presence to specialized regional forces instead, President Emmanuel Macron said Friday. Macron announced last month a future reduction of France’s military presence, arguing...
WorldTelegraph

Spain, Portugal and France bookings to soar as amber list gets go ahead

British holidaymakers are set to flock to their favourite overseas holidays hotspots after the Transport Secretary announced that fully-vaccinated Britons will no longer be required to quarantine on return from amber list destinations. Instead, travellers aged over 18 will be expected to take a pre-departure test before flying back to...
LifestyleTimes-Argus

Travelers fume at UK move to keep restrictions on France

LONDON (AP) — Tourists and the travel industry vented frustration and anger on Saturday after Britain reversed a plan to ease travel restrictions on France just two days after they were due to start, citing concerns about a variant of the coronavirus. In an announcement late Friday, the U.K. government...
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

Will Spain and Greece be next on No10's 'amber-plus' travel list? Up to a FIFTH of all Covid cases in the holiday hotspots are down to the vaccine-resistant Beta variant

Scientists have been left puzzled over No10's 'bizarre' decision to put France on an amber-plus travel list, pointing to data showing travellers to Spain and Greece may pose more of a risk. Ministers lifted the 10-day home quarantine rules for fully vaccinated Brits returning from countries on the amber list...
TravelBBC

Covid: Travel firms angry over France quarantine rule

Travellers and tourism groups have criticised the ongoing need for people coming to England, Scotland and Wales from France to quarantine for 10 days. Quarantine rules are due to end for fully vaccinated people arriving from other amber list countries on Monday. France remains on the amber list, but there...
Lifestyleboardingarea.com

England Green Amber and Red Lists updated – More countries and regions shuffle

It’s time for the usual game of “what madness is this government on, with the latest changes to the Green, Amber and Red Lists. Let’s dive straight into the country and regions. Green List. Bulgaria – https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/bulgaria. Hong Kong – https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/hong-kong. No Quarantine or Self-Isolation is required on arrival from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy