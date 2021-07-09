Connie Britton on the Magic of Zanzibar

A few years ago, some friends who were traveling around the world with their children were nearing the end of their trip and they said they'd always wanted to go to Zanzibar. So I said, Let's go! My son Yoby, who was seven at the time, and I flew to Tanzania and met up with them there. The first thing that struck me when we arrived was the white sand beaches. We live in California, so we've visited a lot of beaches in our time—but the coast of the Indian Ocean felt like another beast entirely. The beaches are so vast and powdery, and the water is crystal blue, warm, and very shallow. You can walk out really far. Plus, we stayed at this boutique hotel, Zanzibar White Sand, which has a series of bungalows in the trees, each with its own plunge pool, that look right out onto the beach. At one point, as the kids were burying themselves in the sand, these two Maasai gentlemen came walking by. Our kids started talking to them, and they taught the kids how to do this special Maasai warrior jump. The kids thought it was magical.