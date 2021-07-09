Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Connie Britton on the Magic of Zanzibar

By Meredith Care y
cntraveler.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few years ago, some friends who were traveling around the world with their children were nearing the end of their trip and they said they'd always wanted to go to Zanzibar. So I said, Let's go! My son Yoby, who was seven at the time, and I flew to Tanzania and met up with them there. The first thing that struck me when we arrived was the white sand beaches. We live in California, so we've visited a lot of beaches in our time—but the coast of the Indian Ocean felt like another beast entirely. The beaches are so vast and powdery, and the water is crystal blue, warm, and very shallow. You can walk out really far. Plus, we stayed at this boutique hotel, Zanzibar White Sand, which has a series of bungalows in the trees, each with its own plunge pool, that look right out onto the beach. At one point, as the kids were burying themselves in the sand, these two Maasai gentlemen came walking by. Our kids started talking to them, and they taught the kids how to do this special Maasai warrior jump. The kids thought it was magical.

www.cntraveler.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connie Britton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zanzibar#Beaches#Maasai#Stone Town#Hbo#Cond Nast Traveler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Retail
News Break
World
Related
Worldcntraveler.com

Exploring South Africa's Eastern Cape on a Road Trip Along the Wild Coast

In our claustrophobic lives it's a rare luxury to experience moments of true escape, when we trade quotidian concerns for unbridled freedom. But a road trip along South Africa's Wild Coast delivers something close to that. Along the way, travelers get a seemingly endless golden expanse at the town of Cintsa. A vast horizon of virgin sands near Port St. Johns: deserted. The ocean view from the Ocean View Hotel in Coffee Bay: all mine.
Lifestylecntraveler.com

African Bush Camps Creator Beks Ndlovu | Traveler to Traveler

The safari entrepreneur on how he went from guiding to running his own operation, being a Black business owner in Africa, and his role in mitigating human-wildlife conflict. and I oversee the U.S. edition. And this is an episode of Traveler to Traveler. My fellow traveler today is Beks Ndlovu.
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

Once-in-a-Lifetime Experiences at The Nautilus Maldives

In the wake of the world reopening after an unprecedented year, The Nautilus has crafted the ultimate ultra-itinerary to satisfy your bucket list wishes in the Maldives. Ticking off every unimaginable experience possible, the uber-private ultra-luxe bohemian island hideaway located at the heart of Maldives’ renowned Baa Atoll, is able to tailor your journey of a lifetime, one that truly enriches mind, body and soul.
LifestyleELLE DECOR

ELLE DECOR Editors Reveal Their Dream Vacation Destinations

Let’s face it: Here at ELLE DECOR, where our jobs are to showcase the world’s most beautiful places and spaces, we have built up some serious wanderlust this last year. And though the world hasn’t quite opened yet, most of us have a dream place we’d immediately make a beeline to, once travel restrictions eased up. Of course, the pursuit of good design is at the heart of our dream agendas, whether it’s booking elegant lodging, browsing under-the-radar shops, perusing a local market, or imbibing at a buzzworthy cocktail lounge. Here, our team of editors lists the locales that are at the top of their must-visit list, from a boutique hotel on the Amalfi Coast to a safari tent in Maasai Mara. Here is our passport to a world of great style.
Travelcntraveler.com

Where to Stay in Yellowstone: The Best Hotels, Cabins, and Glamping Sites to Book

A visit to America’s first national park should be on every outdoor lover’s bucket list, but with the park seeing record attendance so far this year, deciding where to stay in Yellowstone after a day of geysers and grizzlies can feel daunting. Campgrounds and in-park lodging tend to book-up six months to one year in advance, and they often lack the sumptuous spa treatments and cozy amenities your family or friend group might want. We’ve pulled together a list of our 11 favorite places to stay near Yellowstone, from gorgeous glamping hubs to posh cabins and mountain-view condos.
Lifestylewashingtonnewsday.com

Mum faces wrath after booking a Disney World vacation without her stepchild.

Mum receives backlash after planning Disney World holiday without stepchild. The mum said: “I don’t want to waste money to be honest.”. After recommending that she go on vacation to Disneyworld in Florida with her husband and children while leaving their stepchild at home, a mother was labeled “wicked.”. For...
Utah StatePosted by
The Independent

‘We’re on the doorstep of a catastrophe’: America’s ‘Dead Sea’ is drying up and releasing arsenic into the air

Water levels in America’s “Dead Sea” are at their lowest in more than half a century as scientists warn of severe knock-on effects for hundreds of species along with threats to human health. A megadrought is impacting the US West forcing regions to declare states of emergency and exacerbating wildfires. It has also driven water levels in Utah’s Great Salt Lake to a near 58-year low. The current water level is nearly nine feet lower than the long-term average of the lake.The lake, dubbed America’s “Dead Sea”, is the largest salt water body in the western hemisphere and larger...
Books & Literaturesanmarcostx.gov

Mermaids are Magical

Join us for a morning of magical mermaid stories and activities with author Marieta Hutchison. Space is limited so arrive early to reserve your free ticket and to browse for books!
Worldbusinesstraveller.com

Air France to launch flights to Colombo, Muscat and Zanzibar

Air France has confirmed what it says are “the first new features of its long-haul flight schedule for the 2021-2022 winter season”. There will be three new routes from Paris CDG to Zanzibar, Muscat and Colombo, as well as an increase in flights to Miami. Services to Colombo will operate...
Mendocino County, CAfashionisers.com

Enter into a Fairy Tale at Glendeven Inn & Lodge

Mendocino County is the place of fairy tales! All across the Mendocino Coast, you’ll find cozy temperatures, gorgeous coastal bluffs, glass beaches, and delicious dining. But perhaps, the most enchanting part about Mendocino are the adorable, chic inns that offer luxurious yet charming getaways. That’s what we found when we stayed at the Glendeven Inn & Lodge, a place that hopped right out of the pages of a story book.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Anthony Bourdain's A Cook's Tour

"I mean, to be honest, I'm not totally alone," Anthony Bourdain admits in an outtake from the Vietnam episode of "A Cook's Tour." As he continues, "Because clearly somebody is shooting this. I always love those, like, desert scenes, 'I'm alone in the desert.' Yeah, but who else's footprints are those?" This scene, GQ's Brett Martin claims, is the most important moment in the recently released film "Roadrunner," a documentary about Anthony Bourdain's life.
RetailPosted by
Glamour

Alexandra Daddario's Favorite Lip Balm Is Less Than $2

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You've seen Alexandra Daddario in everything from the Percy Jackson film series to New Girl and American Horror Story: Hotel. But you haven't seen her in something quite like HBO's new show, The White Lotus. The social satire is a true ensemble piece; Daddario costars alongside Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Jake Lacy, and others as guests visiting a luxurious Hawaiian resort. Created by writer/producer/actor Mike White, the series is a fascinating exploration of privilege, entitlement, and wealth. It has an impressive 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Lifestylecntraveler.com

At Oaxaca's Hierve el Agua, a Local Dispute Leaves the Site Closed to Visitors

The first time I saw a photograph of it, I remember feeling that I had to see Hierve el Agua in person. Nestled amid the rugged desert mountains of the state of Oaxaca stand two sheer cliffs that seem to melt, in yellow rivulets, into the valley below. For millennia, Hierve el Agua’s natural springs have calcified its travertine cliff faces, creating this illusion of a petrified waterfall. It is one of only a few natural wonders of its kind in the world (other calcified pool formations include terraced thermal springs in Pamukkale, Turkey and Sichuan, China). At the top of the falls, natural and man-made pools make for jaw-dropping views and a welcome place to cool off in Oaxaca’s punishing daytime sun.

Comments / 0

Community Policy