Southeastern Grocers Announces Annual Grant Program to Support Equity in Local Communities

metroatlantaceo.com
 11 days ago

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, today announces the opening of applications for the 2021 Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant, a program that supports local nonprofits by addressing racial disparities in health care, food insecurity and education.

#Veteran#Nyu#Food Drink#Southeastern Grocers Inc#Seg#Fresco Y M S#The Seg Gives Foundation#The Romay Davis Belonging#The Society Of St Andrew#The American Red Cross#Diversity Grant Program#Nyu#Taekwondo Black Belt
