Mobile phones do produce radiation, even if it’s quite limited. Published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, the study shows that cellphone use of 17 minutes per day over the course of 10 years is associated with a 60% increase in brain tumor risk. Joel Moskowitz, Director of the UC Berkeley Center for Family and Community Health, said the study shows that cellphone radiation can increase the risk of cancer and nonmalignant tumors, neurological disorders and diseases and reproductive harm. The research shows that the risk is also increased by Wi-Fi radiation. Cancers take 20 to 30 years to develop and cell phone studies have monitored periods of 10 years or less.