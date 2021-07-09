Georgia Forestry Foundation Names Nick DiLuzio Vice President

Georgia Forestry Foundation announced today that Nick DiLuzio will be joining the organization to serve as the Vice President of the Foundation, effective July 1, 2021. . DiLuzio earned his Master’s degrees in Forestry and Environmental Management from Duke University and brings 13 years of experience working in the environmental and forestry fields. DiLuzio will lead the foundation’s growth as it continues to expand the body of work that will ensure the long-term success of Georgia’s 22 million acres of private working forests.