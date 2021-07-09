10 Great California Escapes for Summertime

When Shashi and Lucky Reddy, cofounders of the mobile accessories brand Case-Mate, were in the market for a new abode, they started to go for drives around the leafy Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven. Best known for its manicured landscaping and stunning prewar architecture, the community is included on the National Register of Historic Places. “It was not the initial house that caught our attention so much as the 100-year-old oak tree right in front,” Lucky said of the couple’s ultimate find. “[W]e said this is it, this is the house.”