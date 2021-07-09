Cancel
Georgia State

Organic Agriculture Research Gaining Traction in Georgia

By Emily Cabrera
 11 days ago

The hot, humid climate in the Southeast lends itself to nearly year-round insect, weed and disease pressure, and growing is especially tough if you’re an organic farmer. Chemical inputs are limited in organic production, requiring more emphasis on managing site-specific conditions by incorporating cultural, biological and mechanical practices. What’s more, the body of science-based research and support for organic growers in the state is limited, leaving growers fewer resources to draw from in organic systems.

