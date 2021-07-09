Study: 86% of U.S. Consumers Believe Creators Should Own and Control Their Works
The vast majority of U.S. adults (86%) believe creators should own and control their music and creative works, according to new research released today by Downtown Music Holdings℠, the leading global music services company. The findings were part of Downtown's first Music Business Consumer Pulse Survey, a nationally representative survey of U.S. adult consumers aged 18 and up fielded by Morning Consult™. According to the survey results, fair compensation for artists is highly important to U.S. consumers. Seven in 10 respondents believe music companies should be responsible for ensuring that the artists they represent are treated and compensated fairly. However, only 29% of those surveyed feel music companies actually do this.metroatlantaceo.com
