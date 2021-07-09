Georgia Tech Football: Position Previews - Tight End

Tight end is always one of my favorite positions, because that is one of the perfect spots for your freak athletes, whether it be a guy like Jimmy Graham (a few years ago, at least) or more recently Kyle Pitts. When Geoff Collins became the coach at Georgia Tech, he brought the tight end position back, so it was exciting to see a real tight end play at Georgia Tech once again. Unfortunately, that position hasn’t necessarily been a strength the last few years. But can that change this year? Let’s find out!