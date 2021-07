Pixar’s Luca debuted on Disney+ last month, and immediately it’s clear that this movie would have been an undeniable pleasure to experience on the biggest screen possible. The vibrant scenery and lush landscapes are mesmerizing from the comfort of our own homes, so we can only imagine how incredible they must look in theaters. Even though that experience is a rare one, Pixar has given us a decent consolation prize by revealing the real locations and scenery that inspired the design of Portorosso.