Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Want to raise a glass to World Rum Day 2021? Aldi has launched new flavours just in time

By Daisy Lester
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fp1Cq_0arxXe3o00

World Rum Day aims to honour all things to do with the classically Caribbean spirit and sees distilleries, bars, brands and enthusiasts coming together to celebrate. The event was first founded in 2019 by Paul Jackson, spirits writer and editor of World Rum Guide , and falls on Saturday 10 July this year. You can find out more about how to get involved here .

Rum is an endlessly versatile spirit. It was first mentioned in records from Barbados in around 1650 and is made from fermenting and then distilling sugarcane molasses or sugar cane juice, resulting in a tasty spirit that forms the basis of many popular cocktails.

Different variations of the tipple, including golden and dark rums, are typically consumed straight or on the rocks, while lighter and flavoured rums lend themselves to pina coladas, rum punches, daiquiris and more.

Whatever your preference, there’s a wide range on the market to satisfy your cravings – including some brand new spirits at Aldi to mark the occasion.

The budget supermarket is stocking a raspberry mojito rum, a pineapple-infused bottle and a cherry-flavoured spirit – and all of them are just £14.99 a bottle.

Read more:

From a £45 garden parasol to a £40 inflatable kayak , Aldi’s the place for quality items that don’t break the bank, and its new rums are no exception.

Here, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the bottles that are available both online and in-store right now. So stock up your drinks cabinet and raise a glass to World Rum Day 2021.

Aldi cassario raspberry mojito with rum: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v7Vy1_0arxXe3o00

Fans of mojitos will love this Aldi take on the classic cocktail. Boasting a raspberry flavour with hints of citrus and a mint finish, the tipple is the latest addition to Aldi’s summer spirit range. The rum has been combined with the same fruity ingredients of a raspberry mojito to create the ultimate summer fusion. Simply serve over ice with cloudy lemonade and a wedge of lime for an easy and satisfying drink.

Buy now

Aldi cassario cherry with rum: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KwSGg_0arxXe3o00

Another new addition to Aldi’s rum range, this cherry-infused option makes for the perfect refreshing summer sipper. Merging rum with the sour taste of cherry and stone fruits, it’s best served chilled with coke.

Buy now

Aldi cassario tropical pineapple with rum: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09LiZd_0arxXe3o00

One for the pina colada enthusiasts, Aldi’s newly launched and limited-release pineapple rum has us dreaming of the beach. Boasting flavours of pineapple, tropical fruit, apple and a hint of spice, serve with ginger beer over ice and a wedge of lime or simply with lime juice.

Buy now

Aldi old hopking sea dog black spice rum: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SK8Wc_0arxXe3o00

If you prefer a classic drink, why not mark World Rum Day with Aldi’s sea dog black spice version. The tipple has won numerous spirit awards, scooping medals ahead of bottles double the price. With notes of sweet vanilla, warming spices, coffee and a citrus lime kick, enjoy it on the rocks or with your favourite mixer.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest alcohol deals, try the links below:

From dark to white and spiced tropical tipples, these are the best rums to taste right now

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

182K+
Followers
90K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiced Rum#Rum And Coke#White Rum#Food Drink#Beverages#World Rum Guide#Aldi Co Uk#Beer Hawk#Brewdog#The Whiskey Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Shoppingcountryliving.com

Aldi launches Japandi-inspired homeware range to revive your space

Looking to spruce up your space for less? Well, Aldi has just launched a brand new Japandi-inspired homeware collection — and prices start from £3.99. Available to pre-order online from Sunday 18th July, the 'Unwind' and 'Blue Lagoon' ranges have been designed to create the ultimate zen retreat. Bringing together hybrid of traditional Japanese minimalism and Scandinavian decor, the special buys are perfect for those who crave a functional yet restful home.
DrinksElite Daily

Bacardí’s New Rum Is Like A Tropical Vacation In A Bottle

You can get a taste of the island life with a new Bacardí flavor inspired by the Caribbean. Just in time for National Piña Colada Day on Saturday, July 10, the rum brand unveiled a fruity libation that’s perfectly summery. If you like piña coladas and vacay vibes, get ready to grab a bottle of Bacardí Tropical Rum’s pineapple-coconut goodness.
UEFAkentlive.news

Aldi launches specialbuy bar and gazebo in time for Euro 2020 final

Aldi's brand new garden bar and gazebo has come at perfect timing ahead of the next England game. The budget-friendly supermarket has revealed a range of special buy's ahead of the next rounds of the UEFA Euro 2020 championship. Football fans will be flocking to pubs and beer gardens for...
Drinksthebrag.com

4 of the best rum cocktails to try this World Rum Day

As the nights get colder and some of Australia remains in lockdown, World Rum Day couldn’t have come at a better time to warm our spirits. World Rum Day was launched in 2019 by Paul Jackson, spirits writer and editor of World Rum Guide, and is celebrated on the 2nd Saturday of July each year. This year, the day devoted to the classic dark alcohol falls on this Saturday, July 10th, just a few days away.
Food & DrinksBakery and Snacks

McVitie’s launch on-trend cherry flavour biscuit to entice younger consumers

Global snacking company pladis is expanding its £9.9m McVitie’s V.I.Bs biscuit range with the launch of a new Indulgent Chocolate Cherry flavour. This new, on-trend variant joins the existing McVitie’s V.I.Bs line-up – Classic Caramel Bliss, Heavenly Chocolate Hazelnut and Luscious Blood Orange – and will help retailers drive incremental sales and frequency of purchase, particularly among younger shoppers, said pladis.
Drinksmanofmany.com

Peanut Butter Whiskey: Is the Bonkers New Flavour Worth Going Nuts For?

Putter butter whiskey first came to attention last year with the launch of the highly acclaimed Screwball. Well, there’s a new player in town, and it just arrived at our sunny shores. After doing the rounds in the US, Sheep Dog Peanut Butter Whiskey is bringing its flavoured firewater down under to satisfy peanut butter lovers and whiskey fans alike.
Recipeschatelaine.com

5 Flavourful New Twists On Burgers To Try This Summer

Whatever you fancy—plant-based, chicken, beef or breakfast-style—our roster of succulent sandwiches is packed with flavour and ready for prime time. This decadent, incredibly juicy burger recipe can be easily whipped up on a weeknight, but is impressive enough for company. Get this french onion burger recipe.
Food & Drinkskentlive.news

Krispy Kreme announce two new flavours for summer

Krispy Kreme has announced they're selling two new ice-cream inspired flavours for the summer. Mint choc chip and raspberry ripple are both available for a limited time until August 22. Mint choc chip (£2.10) - chocolatey mint filling decorated with chocolate sugar mint nibs & dark chocolate icing. Raspberry ripple...
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

A NEW Limited-Time Cuban Sandwich Has Arrived in Disney World!

If you haven’t tried a sandwich straight from the inventor of sandwiches, you need to head into Earl of Sandwich at Disney Springs!. The restaurant (inspired by the inventor of sandwiches, John Montagu) features sandwiches on freshly baked artisanal bread with house-roasted meats! They’ve got some great flavors already, and now they’re adding a new, limited-time-only sandwich!
kamcity.com

Yeo Valley Adds Multipack And New Flavour To Kefir Range

Yeo Valley Organic are launching their Kefir ‘Love Your Gut’ range in a new fruited four-pot multipack. The four packs of Strawberry and Mango & Passion Fruit have launched along with a new flavour – Raspberry Kefir. They will be stocked by Tesco, Ocado, Waitrose, and Sainsbury’s with a RRP of £2 (4 x 100g).
Food & DrinksPosted by
Tyla

Müller Launches Strawberry Daiquiri Flavoured Yoghurt

Is there anything more synonymous with summer than the taste of a delicious strawberry daiquiri? It truly is the tipple of the season. But if you're after something a little less boozy to enjoy during snack time then why not go for a mocktail in yoghurt form?. Yep, Müllerlight is...
DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Daiquiris – from the garden to your glass

Let’s make daiquiris! It’s time to celebrate because it’s National Daiquiri day on July 19, 2021. If you haven’t had a really good daiquiri lately, it’s time to grab a cocktail shaker and get a garden party started. Let’s get shakin’!. A bartender friend of mine once told me, you’ll...
Drinkskentlive.news

Lidl launches range of expertly-crafted flavours for latest gin festival

Low-cost supermarket Lidl has announced a dedicated festival to mark its latest range of award-winning gins. It is celebrating its popular Hortus Gin collection with a selection of 10 expertly-crafted gins, gin liqueurs and ready to drink options. The line-up includes a range of exciting World Botanicals, which use authentic...
LifestyleApartment Therapy

Le Creuset Just Launched a Spicy New Color for Summer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Any home cook worth their, ahem, salt knows that a little bit of spice can take a meal from meh to mind-blowing — and not just when it comes to what’s inside. Eye-catching cookware adds a dash of visual flavor to your dish, enticing you (and your guests) to dig in long before the food nears your taste buds. Le Creuset has mastered the art of crafting beautiful cooking vessels better than any other brand in the world, and this summer, they’ve done it again. Allow me to introduce the latest irresistible addition to the Le Creuset lineup: Cayenne.
Drinksbestproducts.com

The New Bacardí Tropical Combines Rum With Pineapple, Coconut, and Guava

Nothing screams summertime more than a fruity cocktail, and Bacardí is making it easier to achieve just that. The rum brand’s new Tropical variety is hitting shelves just in time for National Piña Colada Day to bring us all that taste of the Caribbean. Bacardí Tropical starts with a white...
DrinksPosted by
Tyla

Smirnoff Just Launched A Raspberry Crush Vodka Flavour

You may not believe it, but it's actually summer in the UK right now. We had our fingers crossed for a #hotgirlsummer, but the way things are looking right now, we're not even lukewarm. However, we have our fingers crossed that our weather app is actually speaking the truth when...
LifestylePosted by
CNN

The Instagram-famous Always Pan just launched in a new summery shade

The Instagram-famous Always Pan from Our Place is one of those social media products that actually live up to its name: It’s a fry pan, skillet, saucepan, spoon rest and saucier that you can use for pretty much any recipe calling for a medium-size pan — making it space-saving for those of us with small kitchens or not much storage. If you can bear to not display it on your cooktop, that is: Not only is it practical, but it’s also super well designed, and today a new shade that’s perfect for summer joins the lineup of available colorways.
Food & Drinksgoodhousekeeping.com

M&S has launched a 4th flavour of the sellout cake-away jars... Percy Pig!

It's only been a few months since M&S launched three delicious 'Cake-away' cake jars, with Colin the Caterpillar, Raspberry Ripple and Trillionaire's flavours. In that time, the brand had to double stock just to keep up with demand for the sellout treats, so we're not surprised that the supermarket's already sold over 700,000 of the delights. And only about 200,000 of those sales were from the GH team. No really... they're delicious.

Comments / 0

Community Policy