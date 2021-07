Through three games of this NBA Finals, I can’t stop thinking about Giannis Antetokounmpo growing to godlike basketball status, but he’s gotten plenty of pub already. Burrow past the Greek Freak’s apartment in my brain though, and you’ll find a hallway closet jumbled with wonderings about how this series is the first time across three postseason runs that I’ve seen Mike Budenholzer move away from Brook Lopez on the court. He’s still a pivotal rotation piece, but at 24.0 minutes per game through three contests, it’s his lowest since averaging 25.3 against the Boston Celtics back in 2019. His averages this year have been anywhere from 28.5 against Miami to 33.3 against Brooklyn.