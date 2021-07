The Miami Dolphins have drafted some really bad players over the years but some of them have managed to stick around in the NFL after leaving Miami. They say that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure and for some of the Miami Dolphins’ previous draft picks, that holds true. Did the Dolphins give up too quickly on these six players or were they looking for starters instead of backups? Regardless, these six players were drafted by the Dolphins and are still in the NFL.