Today’s Atlanta Falcons mailbag has all your questions regarding Falcons news & rumors. Who would you rather have at starting quarterback: Matt Ryan or Kirk Cousins? Can newly signed running back from the Carolina Panthers, Mike Davis, have a breakout year with his first season with the Atlanta Falcons? Should the Falcons re-sign Todd Gurley? Is Matt Ryan coming to his last few seasons in Atlanta? Will we see the Falcons let him go after the 2021 NFL Season? Host of Chat Sports Tom Downey will answer all of those questions and more in today’s Falcons rumors mailbag! For all your latest Atlanta Falcons rumors & news check out our channel: http://youtube.