On the highs, the lows, and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

By Katie Rife
A.V. Club
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday ends a two-year hiatus for the biggest franchise in movie history. Black Widow, new to theaters and Disney+, is the first Marvel movie to come out since July of 2019, and though a series of television spinoffs have kept the MCU alive in the public imagination, today is the day that this giant blockbuster machine truly lurches back to life. On a brand new episode of Film Club, critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife are joined by special guest and fellow A.V. Club staffer Alex McLevy to discuss this ongoing big-screen crossover event—its strengths and weaknesses, its highs and lows, and what the future might hold for Earthiest’s mightiest box-office heroes. And for their thoughts on Black Widow itself, check out this week’s very special bonus episode.

