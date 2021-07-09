Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Black Widow

By Katie Rife
A.V. Club
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year later than scheduled—and after years of fan demand—Marvel has finally released a starring vehicle for the most opaque of its Avengers, the Russian assassin that switched sides, Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. How does it stack up against past installments in this forever franchise? And does it manage to deviate from the formula established by its numerous predecessors? On this bonus episode of Film Club, A.A. Dowd, Katie Rife, and special guest Alex McLevy talk about Black Widow, the new Marvel movie playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+. For a larger conversation about the MCU, check out this week’s official, full episode of the podcast.

www.avclub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#Russian#Film Club#Mcu#Apple Podcasts#The A V Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Apple
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
Country
Russia
Related
Moviesleedaily.com

Iron Man in Iron Man 4 Release Date, Plot, Cast

Fans are eagerly waiting for Iron Man 4. Iron Man is a superhero movie that originated in the United States. It is based on the Marvel Comics character “Iron Man!”. Jon Favreau is the director of the first two parts of the movie, whereas Shane Black is the director of the third part of the movie. According to the sources, Iron man 4 continued by one of them.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Director Explains Why Natasha Didn’t Get An Avengers: Endgame Funeral

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first feature film in two years is dominating the cultural conversation, as you’d expect when the most successful franchise in history returns to the big screen after a two-year absence. Black Widow is an interesting mix of prequel, origin story, and expansion of the mythology all at once, paying off several major plot points and character beats in regards to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.
MoviesEW.com

Black Widow actor confirms X-Men Easter egg you probably missed

Warning: Minor spoilers from Black Widow are discussed in this article. A mutant has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe and most people didn't even realize. It turns out Black Widow featured an X-Men Easter egg that further shows how Disney's Marvel Studios is incorporating elements from those Fox-Marvel properties it acquired when the Mouse House purchased 21st Century Fox properties in 2019.
MoviesA.V. Club

Pig is so much richer and stranger than the Nicolas Cage revenge thriller it appears to be

In bare description, Pig sounds simple, straightforward, almost inevitable. How did Nicolas Cage get this many years into his long, eccentric career before finally taking on the role of an angry hermit pursuing the assholes who stole his beloved pet porker? Whatever form you might imagine such a movie would take, however, it’s not even remotely what Cage and fledgling writer-director Michael Sarnoski have in mind. From this superficially goofy, lowbrow premise, they’ve crafted a quasi-philosophical odyssey—one that, while not devoid of violence or humor, largely focuses on exploring the nature of creativity, passion, loss, and love. It’s at once ludicrous and deeply felt, anchored by a lead performance that balances manic intensity with uncharacteristic restraint in ideal proportion. Not since Drive, perhaps, has an apparent action film swerved so far from its designated lane, to such unexpectedly magnificent effect.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Disney Plus’ Loki owes its humor and glorious purpose to a prolific Marvel Comics writer

The Suicide Squad’s latest trailer opens with Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) discussing the supervillain Bloodsport (Idris Elba), who’s in prison for “putting Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet.” The trailer for Titans season three previews the “death” of the second Robin, Jason Todd, at the hands of the Joker. These are developments grounded in their source material: The Bloodsport of the comics did indeed pump The Man Of Steel full of glowing green lead, and Jason’s demise-by-reader-poll was part of Batman’s A Death In The Family arc. But what they are not is fun.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Loki to continue chasing his glorious purpose in season 2 on Disney Plus

This post discusses the events of Loki’s first season. The God of Mischief will return for a second season of interdimensional, time-twisting adventure in Disney’s Loki. In a classic Marvel move, the announcement was made during the end credits of last night’s finale. Halfway through the credits, the anti-hero’s case file is branded with the stamp that states: “Loki will return in season 2.”
MoviesThe Sanford Herald

O.T. Fagbenle enjoyed placing comedy in Black Widow

O.T. Fagbenle enjoyed dropping comedy into 'Black Widow'. The 40-year-old actor stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster as Rick Mason and explained how his role in the sitcom 'Maxxx' influenced the humour in the film. O.T. told the website Collider: "They really gave us space to play. My...
MoviesA.V. Club

Lovecraft Country, Hamilton,and—ugh—Emily In Paris:The biggest Emmy snubs and surprises

The nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced today at a much more reasonable hour than usual, a change that may or may not have been a result of our ever-shifting grasp of time in a pandemic. Even West Coasters could comfortably watch as This Is Us’ Ron Cephas Jones and Blindspotting’s Jasmine Cephas Jones shared the names and titles of some of this year’s nominees. The actors, who made history in 2020 with their “father-daughter” Emmy wins (for Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn and This Is Us), divvied up the announcements from opposite ends of the country, another reflection of “these times,” but come September 19, the Emmy Awards will once again be an in-person event.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

New teaser tries to trick us into believing the Y: The Last Man show actually exists

Few pop culture projects have devoted more time, energy, and resources—across more than a decade of production time—into trying to convince us that they exist than the Y: The Last Man adaptation. Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerrera’s award-winning graphic novel, about a world in which all the men save one drop dead, has deployed every trick in the book to try to get us onboard with the idea that someone might actually make a film or TV series out of it: Production announcements, high-profile castings, and even a series commitment from FX On Hulu to make a show out of the comic. It’s an amazing effort just to try to trick us into thinking this thing has been made, a feat of prestidigitation as elaborate and impressive as any of the escape tricks that protagonist Yorick Brown prides himself on performing in the book.
TV & Videoscodelist.biz

Netflix Tip: In This Powerful Sci-Fi Cracker, ‘Black Widow’ Star Scarlett Johansson Is More Powerful Than Most Avengers – Cinema News

Currently, Scarlett Johansson can be seen as a superheroine without real superpowers in “Black Widow”. In today’s Netflix tip “Lucy” it’s completely different. Even the most powerful Avengers would have to be wary of this woman…. Scarlett Johansson is best known today for her longtime role as Natasha Romanoff aka...
Moviesimdb.com

Black Widow: Bringing Dreykov, Taskmaster, Yelena, and More to Life

This article contains Black Widow spoilers. Eric Pearson knows a thing or two about the Marvel Universe. A self-professed comic book nerd, the screenwriter penned the Son of Odin’s third feature film, Thor: Ragnarok. His most recent gig? Another high profile MCU project, Black Widow. The spy-action thriller takes a...
MoviesPosted by
K92.3

‘Black Widow’ Writer Explains Origin of Film’s Taskmaster Twist

The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Widow and specifically about the character of Taskmaster. You might have been able to guess that fact from the headline that reads “‘Black Widow’ Writer Explains Origin of Film’s Taskmaster Twist,” but just in case there was any uncertainty, now there is not.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow: Superheroes are female

Scarlett Johansson (36) has earned a solo appearance as “Black Widow”. In the role of the spy Natasha Romanoff, known as the black widow, the Hollywood star first came into danger in 2010 in “Iron Man 2”. She fought a further seven times with fists and weapons in Marvels’s “Avengers” squad against villains, alongside male superheroes such as Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America and Hulk. Most recently, she risked her neck and neck in the blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) – “Black Widow” fans know her tragic fate.
MoviesComicBook

Elizabeth Olsen: Sam Raimi Is Making the “Scariest Marvel Movie” With Doctor Strange 2

Elizabeth Olsen says director Sam Raimi is making the "scariest Marvel movie" with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Avengers and WandaVision star returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when the Scarlet Witch (Olsen) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) manage the multiversal madness unleashed in Loki, the Marvel Studios original series from Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron. Already described by Waldron as a sequel taking the Master of the Mystic Arts in a "scarier direction," Olsen says the Evil Dead II and Army of Darkness director scares up some thrills in Multiverse of Madness:
MoviesA.V. Club

A star is born inthe nuanced, wonderfully acted coming-of-age- tale Rocks

Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our inscrutable whims. This week: 2021 is about half over, so we’re looking back on the best movies released this year that we didn’t review. Rocks (2019) Mother-daughter relationships have a uniquely variable place in...
MoviesA.V. Club

The Suicide Squad

Nobody should ever need to actually come up with a good reason to leave Jared Leto’s Joker out of a movie, since he’s Jared Leto’s Joker, so kudos to James Gunn for actually having a solid answer—beyond “because he sucks”—for why he never considered having Leto stencil “damaged” (or maybe “the damaged” in honor of the sequel’s title) on his forehead and pose with a bunch of carefully arranged knives in his The Suicide Squad. Speaking with The New York Times, Gunn explained that he never considered bringing back Leto’s Joker from the David Ayer Suicide Squad movie because “he wouldn’t be helpful in that type of war situation.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy