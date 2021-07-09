Smart Hearing Aids Market 2021: SWOT Analysis Of Key Driving Factors For Growing CAGR Value | Top Brands: GN Hearing, Clariti Hearing, Siemens, etc.

SEATTLE, July 05, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Ophthalmic ultrasound imaging system, also called ocular echography, is non-invasive visualization technique, which is more convenient and relatively inexpensive as compared to other techniques such as optical coherence tomography (OCT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and scanning Scheimpflug. Ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems allow imaging of anatomy and pathology involving the anterior and posterior segment of the eye. This system provides diagnostic information in conditions such as glaucoma, trauma, cysts, and neoplasms. It can also be used for measurement of length of cornea and other information before superiors such as cataract surgery is performed. There are various types of imaging systems such as A scan (for measurement of axial length), B-scan (for anterior and posterior segment visualization), Pachymeter, and Ultrasound Bio microscope. Typical instrument use frequency of sound in between 10- 50 MHz, which gives clearer images with higher frequency and lower wavelength. In the ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems, there is a transducer probe placed in a medium, which generates waves of specific frequency and these waves strikes interior structures in the eye. These waves received by transducer and resulting voltages are then amplified and processed to form images. Depending upon the condition such as angle-closure glaucoma, ciliary body cysts, neoplasms, and angle trauma, different types of modalities are used.