Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Shonda Rhimes expands deal with Netflix

By Karen Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bKG2T_0arxWexB00
Writer-producer Shonda Rhimes has expanded her deal with Netflix.  File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Netflix and Shonda Rhimes, producer of the hit costume drama Bridgerton, have announced they are expanding their creative content relationship.

The agreement will include TV, film, gaming and virtual reality projects created for the streaming service by Rhimes, her company, Shondaland, and her longtime producing partner, Betsy Beers.

Netflix also said in a press release it is investing in and providing the financial and technical infrastructure to support Shondaland's mission to create diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility programs that "can increase industry workplace representation for underrepresented groups both domestically and in the United Kingdom."

"When [Netflix Chief Content Officer] Ted [Sarandos] and I decided to break the traditional network TV business model to move Shondaland to Netflix, we were both taking a leap into the unknown," Rhimes said in a statement Thursday.

"Today, Shondaland at Netflix is creatively thriving, profitable as an asset and engaging audiences around the world with stories that fearlessly challenge viewers and keep them highly entertained all at once," she added. "Ted, Bela [Bajaria] and the entire team at Netflix have been tremendous partners during every step of the process, supporting my creative vision and showing a continued dedication to the innovation that has made Netflix such a powerhouse."

Rhimes is a prolific writer and producer whose other credits include Netflix's Inventing Anna and Notes on Love, as well as the ABC shows Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice, How to Get Away with Murder, Scandal and Station 19.

Netflix announced its original, multi-year deal with Rhimes in 2017.

"Shonda Rhimes is one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television," Sarandos said at the time.

"Her work is gripping, inventive, pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, taboo-breaking television at its best. I've gotten the chance to know Shonda, and she's a true Netflixer at heart -- she loves TV and films, she cares passionately about her work and she delivers for her audience."

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
144K+
Followers
36K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shonda Rhimes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Tv#Television#Shondaland#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Virtual Reality
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesTechRadar

The best TV shows of 2021 so far on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Even as television production has largely spent the past year recovering from the shock of the pandemic, there are still plenty of candidates for the best TV shows of 2021 so far. The headline act in the streaming wars this year is Marvel Studios – after a belated start, this year has already brought three shows in the MCU to Disney Plus. Two of them have made this list, which is a pretty great start.
Los Angeles, CArobbreport.com

The House That ‘Grey’s’ Built: Shonda Rhimes Lists Her Los Angeles Mansion for $25 Million

It was only 2.5 years ago, after an exhaustive and exhausting five-year renovation and restoration, that television titan Shonda Rhimes wrote in Architectural Digest that her three young daughters “will grow up” and “become women” while living in the Los Angeles mansion she scooped up in early 2014 for $8.8 million from sitcom star Patricia Heaton. Indeed, she said loved the house.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

There’s going to be a sizeable gap in everyone’s viewing schedule now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest Disney Plus series has drawn to a close, but at least we know that Loki will be returning for a second season. One of the most popular shows on the planet may have just ended, but it’s not as if there isn’t plenty of fresh content coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon, Hulu and HBO Max over the next seven days to keep everyone occupied.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Regé-Jean Page Earns Emmy Nod, Bridgerton’s Creator Comments On Whether He Could Return In Season 2

Shonda Rhimes’ twist on a Regency love story in Bridgerton put the sex back into sexy time, literally. This was due in large part to the mostly female viewership loving Regé-Jean Page as the lead love interest, Simon “The Duke” Bassett. Yet just as soon as the fantasy gained traction, it was crushed by Page exiting the hit show ahead of Season 2. But with his recent Emmy nod for his steamy role, the show's creator is reflecting on the renewed hope for Page’s possible return.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 14 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix just added over a dozen new titles to keep subscribers busy over the weekend. Today’s haul contains a great mix of must-see original material and classic licensed content. Specifically, the streaming giant has just added every single entry in a popular movie franchise and the final chapter in a film trilogy that’s been gripping the internet all month. Check out the list below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights:
TV ShowsVulture

Amazon Prime and IMDb TV’s Classic TV Catalogues Just Got Bigger

In the age of streaming, TV shows from before 1990 often get forgotten about. But for people who’d like to watch something before the Time Before Friends, here’s some good news: Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV are expanding their classic-television catalogues. The two streamers — the latter owned by Amazon yet free to stream — are introducing a variety of Norman Lear–produced shows as part of a new deal with Sony Pictures Television, which Amazon claimed in a report in Variety as “the largest volume of Norman Lear complete series content ever available to stream.”
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Jayson Blair Joins Hulu's 'Dollface' in Recurring Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Jayson Blair has joined the cast of Kat Dennings’ Hulu comedy series “Dollface” in a recurring role. He will play Liam, a new love interest for Izzy (Esther Povitsky), who, for the “Dollface” uninitiated, is a friend and co-worker of Dennings’ main character Jules. The show centers on a young...
TV & Videosuncrazed.com

Joey King Signs A First Look Deal With Netflix

The deal means that Joey King will produce and develop films for the streaming service under the her production company All The King’s Horses. King is honoured to have a first look deal, saying the company changed her life. Adding to those comments, Joey said that she “can’t wait for us to make movie magic happen.”
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Netflix reportedly expanding into games within the next year

Netflix is reportedly expanding into video games next year. That's according to a new report from Bloomberg, which cites people familiar with Netflix's plans who claim that the company will offer video games through its streaming service starting next year in 2022. To head up these plans is former Facebook,...
TV & VideosRefinery29

The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Here

After more than a year spent inside, our relationship with television has changed drastically. For many of us, streaming services became a way to reconnect with the world during the pandemic. TV gave us something else to talk about and to think about when things felt dark — or, depending on the show, made things feel even darker.
Los Angeles, CAtherealdeal.com

Shonda Rhimes asks $25M for 1920-era Hancock Park manse

A week after cutting a multiyear contract with Netflix, TV powerhouse Shonda Rhimes is looking to cut a deal for her Hancock Park compound. Rhimes is asking $25 million for the renovated Italian villa-style home, according to the Wall Street Journal. She bought the home in 2014 for $8.8 million.
Video Gamesvrscout.com

New Deal Could Bring VR & Gaming To Netflix

Shonda Rhimes and Netflix ink a new deal that could VR and gaming content to the continually growing entertainment platform. When Shonda Rhimes signed a history-making deal with Netflix in 2017, it made her one of the highest-paid showrunners in TV and put her on a path to becoming one of the most powerful women in Hollywood.
TV & VideosSpringfield Business Journal

Netflix signs ‘Bridgerton’ producer to new deal

Netflix Inc. entered a new deal with “Bridgerton" producer Shonda Rhimes. “Bridgerton" has become one of Netflix’s most successful shows worldwide. The new multiyear, exclusive deal goes beyond television into film, gaming, merchandise, virtual reality and live events, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy