Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Pella

By Scooter's Coffee
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on July 23. With the app, customers earn 3 “Smiles” for every dollar spent, and once they reach 180 Smiles, they earn a free drink. All customers start in the Scooter Doodle status level, with perks that include a free drink on their birthday and surprise rewards, exclusive to the mobile app only. After earning 500 Smiles, customers move into the Caramelicious® status level with additional perks.

