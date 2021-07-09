Cancel
Codecasa reveals interior renderings of 58m speculation project

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItalian builder Codecasa has revealed new interior renderings of its latest speculative build codenamed Hull C127. According to the builder, the new construction features an "elegant and gritty" exterior and is set to be one of the "fastest yachts in her category" when it hits the water in 2023. The yacht's design comes from a collaboration between Codecasa's technical team and the design studio M2 Atelier.

