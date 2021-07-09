Codecasa reveals interior renderings of 58m speculation project

The 26.82 metre Nordhavn motor yacht Arquimedes, listed for sale by Nordhavn Brokerage, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Kristen Klein of Northrop & Johnson. Designed by Jeff Leishman, she was built in GRP by Nordhavn to ABS class and delivered in 2010 as a rugged long range cruising yacht. Accommodation is for eight guests in four cabins consisting of two master suites and two VIP suites, one of which can be converted into a twin cabin. All cabins have entertainment centres, flat screen televisions and en suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for four crew.