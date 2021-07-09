Cancel
Elements Massage Studio Opening in Hillsboro, Oregon

By Elements Massage™
franchising.com
Cover picture for the articlePrior to joining Elements Massage as a franchisee, Poletti was a sole practitioner in Issaquah, WA, working with massage clients one-on-one since earning her license in 1999. Realizing she could benefit from professional comradery and the continuous learning that happens when working with other like-minded people, Poletti decided to explore business expansion. Elements Massage values of improving the lives of everyone they touch resonated with Poletti, and she liked that the company was founded by a massage therapist. She bought her first Elements Massage studio in 2008 and hasn’t looked back. She steadily grew her business from one studio in North Seattle, adding an Issaquah location in 2012. In 2017 Poletti acquired the Bellevue Elements Massage studio, followed by the studio in Tanasbourne, Oregon (Hillsboro), and is now adding the South Hillsboro, Oregon location.

