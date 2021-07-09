Aicon motor yacht Bluocean now for sale with Merle Wood
The 25.91 metre Aicon motor yacht Bluocean has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale by Merle Wood & Associates. Built in GRP by Italian yard Aicon, Bluocean was delivered in 2010 and has been immaculately maintained since launch. Accommodation is for up to 10 guests in four cabins configured as a master suite, VIP suite and two doubles, each with a Pullman berth. The master and VIP suites come with flatscreen television sets and all cabins have en suite bathroom facilities while the crew quarters sleep four staff aboard this yacht for sale.www.boatinternational.com
