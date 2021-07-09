Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Aicon motor yacht Bluocean now for sale with Merle Wood

boatinternational.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 25.91 metre Aicon motor yacht Bluocean has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale by Merle Wood & Associates. Built in GRP by Italian yard Aicon, Bluocean was delivered in 2010 and has been immaculately maintained since launch. Accommodation is for up to 10 guests in four cabins configured as a master suite, VIP suite and two doubles, each with a Pullman berth. The master and VIP suites come with flatscreen television sets and all cabins have en suite bathroom facilities while the crew quarters sleep four staff aboard this yacht for sale.

www.boatinternational.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port And Starboard#Yacht#Barbecue Grill#Coffee Tables#Aicon Motor#Merle Wood Associates#Grp#Italian#Bose Lifestyle#The Virtual Boat Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Hargrave motor yacht Brandi Wine for sale

The 34.75 metre Hargrave motor yacht Brandi Wine has been listed for sale by Mike Ebeling at Luke Brown Yachts. Built in GRP by Taiwanese yard Hargrave to a design by JB Hargrave, she was delivered in 2009 as a raised pilothouse model. A stylish interior by Pacific Custom Interiors using high gloss cherry wood accommodates eight guests in four cabins. These consist of a master suite, VIP suite and two twins, all with entertainment centres and en-suite bathroom facilities. There is also accommodation for five crew in three cabins.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

€1M price drop on Heesen motor yacht Alcor

The 34.85 metre Heesen motor yacht Alcor, listed for sale by Lukas Stratmann at Ocean Independence, has seen a price reduction of €1 million. Built in steel and aluminium by Dutch superyacht yard Heesen to ABS class, she was delivered in 2000 to a very experienced owner and has since been carefully maintained. Accommodation is for up to 12 guests in six cabins comprising a main deck master suite, two doubles, two twins with Pullman berths and a single cabin, all with en suite shower rooms.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Viking sportfish motor yacht Book Ends sold

The 28.47 metre Viking sportfish yacht Book Ends, listed for sale by Thom Conboy and Chris Collins at Denison Yachting, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Jeff Stanley of Gilman Yachts. Built in GRP by US yard Viking, she was delivered in 2017 as a Viking 93 enclosed...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Sanlorenzo motor yacht Rebessa sold

The 31.7 metre Sanlorenzo motor yacht Rebessa, listed for sale at breezeyachting.swiss, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Hakan Altinel of Altinel Shipyards Yacht Brokerage. Built in GRP by Italian yard Sanlorenzo with exterior styling and interior design by Francesco Paszkowski, she was delivered in 2011 as one...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Benetti motor yacht What a Country sold

The 36.9 metre Benetti motor yacht What a Country, listed for sale by Marcos Morjain at Reel Deal Yachts, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Frank Grzeszczak Sr. of FGI Yacht Group. What a Country was designed by Stefano Righini and built by Italian superyacht yard Benetti to...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

60m new-build Amels motor yacht sold

The fourth hull of the Amels 60 metre series of motor yachts has been sold with the buyer introduced by Kurt Bosshardt and Patrick Hopkins of Denison Yachting. Construction will be in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Amels to a design by Espen Øino with delivery set for October 2023.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht Exodus sold

The 40.05 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Exodus, listed for sale by Jonathan Barbe and Will Bagshaw at Edmiston & Company, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Oleg Tanarov of Camper & Nicholsons International. Exodus was asking £15,900,000. Built in GRP by British yard Sunseeker International and delivered in...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Pride motor yacht Illusion Plus now for sale with Fraser and Burgess

The 88.5 metre Pride motor yacht Illusion Plus has had a central agency change and is now jointly listed for sale by Fraser with Burgess. Built in steel and aluminium by Chinese yard Pride Mega Yachts to a design by Rainsford Saunders Illusion Plus delivered in 2018. A voluminous interior by Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design accommodates 12 guests in six cabins comprising an 80 square metre master suite, two VIP suites, two doubles and a twin.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Hatteras motor yacht Khaleesi sold

The 24.7 metre motor yacht Khaleesi, listed for sale by David Johnson at Denison Yachting, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Andy Miles of Miles Yacht Group. Built in GRP by US yard Hatteras, she was delivered in 2013 as a Hatteras 80 model. The interior features satin-finished cherry wood joinery, granite counter tops, custom furniture, designer fabrics and rich leathers. Accommodation is for eight guests in four cabins consisting of a master suite with a king-sized bed, two doubles with queen sized beds and a twin cabin, all with entertainment centres, LED television screens and en-suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

NQEA motor yacht Horizons II for sale

The 44.2 metre NQEA motor yacht Horizons II has been listed for sale by Burgess. Built in aluminium by Australian yard NQEA to a design by Don Shead, she was delivered in 2004 and most recently refitted in 2020. Accommodation is for eight guests in four cabins comprising an owner's suite, full beam and forward on the main deck, while on the lower deck lie a VIP cabin and two doubles, all with en suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

ISA motor yacht Forever One for sale

The 54.65 metre ISA motor yacht Forever One has been listed for sale by Fernando Nicholson at Camper & Nicholsons International. Built in steel and aluminium by Italian yard ISA to a design by Horacio Bozzo Design, she was delivered in 2014 and underwent a refit in 2018 as well as a full paint job in 2021. With spacious volumes and a 1,074 Gross Tonnage, she can accommodate eight guests in four cabins, including a private upper deck owner’s apartment with a full-beam master suite, his and hers bathrooms, a dressing room, private office, private balcony and private aft deck.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

€1.2M price drop on Westship motor yacht Mongoose

The 42.67 metre Westship motor yacht Mongoose, listed for sale by Eastwind Yachts, has experienced a price reduction of €1.2 million. Built in GRP by US yard Westship to a design by Jack Sarin, she was delivered in 2001 and refitted several times since, most recently in 2019. A spacious interior by Yacht Design Associates accommodates up to 12 guests in five cabins. A full-beam master suite on the main deck has stained glass doors, a private office, king sized bed, 42-inch HDTV and a remote-controlled entertainment system plus an en suite with shower and whirlpool bath. The two double and two twin cabins below feature rich fabrics, custom joinery, entertainment systems and en-suite facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Punat motor yacht Montego for sale

The 28.35 metre Punat motor yacht Montego has been listed for sale by Jarrett Hiebert at Merle Wood & Associates. She was built with a wooden hull and aluminium superstructure by Croatian yard Punat to a design by S. Milosevic, who also completed the naval architecture, and delivered in 1967 with a full refit in 2010.
Boats & Watercraftscharterworld.com

B116 Motor Yacht HYPERION Launched by HSY Yachts

The Turkish shipyard HSY Yachts has announced the launch of its B116 motor yacht HYPERION. Measuring 35.5m, she is a spacious vessel spreading over four decks with exterior design by Hargrave and interiors by Yacht Interiors by Shelley. Her naval architecture is the work of Jack Sarin Naval Architects. HYPERION...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Nordhavn motor yacht Arquimedes sold

The 26.82 metre Nordhavn motor yacht Arquimedes, listed for sale by Nordhavn Brokerage, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Kristen Klein of Northrop & Johnson. Designed by Jeff Leishman, she was built in GRP by Nordhavn to ABS class and delivered in 2010 as a rugged long range cruising yacht. Accommodation is for eight guests in four cabins consisting of two master suites and two VIP suites, one of which can be converted into a twin cabin. All cabins have entertainment centres, flat screen televisions and en suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for four crew.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Baglietto motor yacht Nauta sold

The 33 metre Baglietto motor yacht Nauta has been sold with both the seller and buyer represented by David Legrand at Fraser. Built in aluminium by Italian yard Baglietto to a design by Francesco Paszkowski and delivered in 2001, she has been constantly upgraded since, including a major refit in 2007. Décor is in light wood paneling, giving her an airy interior ambience and she sleeps up to ten guests in five cabins. Accommodation consists of a full-beam master suite, a VIP suite and three twins, all with entertainment centres and en-suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for five crew.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Feadship motor yacht Monaco for sale

The 37.9 metre Feadship motor yacht Monacohas been listed for sale by Cornelius Gerling at Edmiston & Company. Built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Feadship to a design by De Voogt, she was delivered in 1981 and most recently refitted in 2016. As part of the refit, she had new generators installed, a rebuild of both main engines back to zero hours and a full exterior paint job.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Price drop on Custom Line motor yacht Argento

The 37.8 metre Custom Line motor yacht Argento, listed for sale by Alex G. Clarke at Denison Yachting, has had a price reduction of €750,000. Built in GRP by Italian yard Ferretti to a design by Zuccon International Project, she was delivered in 2013 as a Custom Line 124 model and has always been used privately. She accommodates 10 guests in five cabins comprising an owner’s suite on the main deck, two VIP suites and two twin cabins, all with entertainment centres and en suite bathroom facilities. A further three cabins sleep five crewmembers.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht Hard 8 now for sale with Sanlorenzo Yachts UK

The 26.29 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Hard 8 has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale by Sanlorenzo Yachts UK with a price reduction of £300,000. Built in GRP by the British yard Sunseeker International, she was launched in May 2017 as a Sunseeker 86 model. An interior in satin-finished wenge wood comfortably accommodates eight guests in four cabins consisting of an amidships master suite, a forward VIP suite and two doubles. All guest cabins have entertainment centres, Apple television screens and en suite bathroom facilities, and there are crew quarters for up to two staff aboard this yacht for sale.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

40m Columbus motor yacht Katia sold

The 40 metre Columbus motor yacht Katia, listed for sale by David Legrand at Fraser, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Axel Douque of Superyacht Partners. Built in aluminium by Italian yard Columbus to a design by Hydro Tec, she was delivered in 2015 as a hybrid sports yacht and most recently refitted in 2019. RINA classed, her interior accommodates 10 guests in five cabins consisting of a full beam master suite, two doubles and two twins plus a Pullman berth, all with entertainment centres, flat screen Samsung television sets and en suite bathroom facilities. There is also accommodation for seven crew in four cabins.

Comments / 0

Community Policy