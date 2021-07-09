Further €1.05M price drop on Admiral motor yacht Sage

The 40 metre Admiral motor yacht Sage, listed for sale by Yachting Partners International, has received a further price reduction of €1.05 million. Built in aluminium by the Italian Sea Group to a design by Luca Dini, Sage was delivered in 2017 as one of the yard’s Admiral models and has had the same owner since new, with only private use. The Admiral Centro Stile team worked with Gian Marco Campanino to create an interior décor that is described as “elegant and sophisticated”. Panoramic windows ensure that the open-plan saloon and dining area is full of natural light.