Large GWAS Links Severe COVID-19 With Multiple Host Genes

Genetic Engineering News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers have been searching for host genes that may influence the severity of infection. To this end, a global effort called the COVID-19 Host Genomics Initiative was founded in March 2020. Now, a comprehensive summary of their findings reveals 13 loci in the human genome that are strongly associated with infection or severe COVID-19. The researchers also identified causal factors such as smoking and high body mass index. The results come from one of the largest genome-wide association studies (GWAS) ever performed, which includes nearly 50,000 COVID-19 patients and two million uninfected control. The findings could help provide targets for future therapies and illustrate the power of genetic studies in learning more about infectious disease.

