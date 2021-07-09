Cancel
40m Columbus motor yacht Katia sold

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 40 metre Columbus motor yacht Katia, listed for sale by David Legrand at Fraser, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Axel Douque of Superyacht Partners. Built in aluminium by Italian yard Columbus to a design by Hydro Tec, she was delivered in 2015 as a hybrid sports yacht and most recently refitted in 2019. RINA classed, her interior accommodates 10 guests in five cabins consisting of a full beam master suite, two doubles and two twins plus a Pullman berth, all with entertainment centres, flat screen Samsung television sets and en suite bathroom facilities. There is also accommodation for seven crew in four cabins.

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

Community Policy