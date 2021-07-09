40m Columbus motor yacht Katia sold

The 32.62 metre Custom Line motor yacht BQ2, listed for sale by Kurt Lehmann at Yacht Moments, has had a price reduction of €1 million. Built in GRP by Italian yard Ferretti to a design by Zuccon International Project, she was delivered in 2010 as a Custom Line Navetta model and refitted in 2015 when her engines were replaced. Accommodation is for 10 guests in five cabins consisting of a master suite and four double cabins, all with entertainment centres, television screens and en-suite shower facilities. Meanwhile, three additional cabins allow for a crew of up to five people aboard this yacht for sale.