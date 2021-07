Bucking the current trend of making the interiors of new designs as large as possible, Tankoa on Friday introduced its Sportiva line. The Genoa-based shipyard has always been something of an outlier among Italy’s leading shipyards, introducing yachts that are in tune with popular designs, but Tankoa usually introduces an innovative twist. The sleek look of its new 165-foot Sportiva 55M sits in direct contrast to recent launches from other brands with supersized interiors that can make their exteriors appear bulky or bloated.