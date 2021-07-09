Cancel
Mississippi State

14-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills toddler in Mississippi, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 10 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. — A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed a toddler in a Mississippi home Thursday, authorities said.

According to WAPT and WLBT, the incident occurred about 5 p.m. on Coronet Place in Jackson. Jackson police said the teen was playing with a .22-caliber weapon, which discharged, striking 1-year-old Jordan Bradfield, the news outlets reported.

The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later died, authorities said.

The shooting remains under investigation, according to the news outlets. No further information was immediately available.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

