Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The New York Giants have the best type of problem on defense

By Alexander Wilson
Posted by 
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Giants have a great problem brewing on defense, and it’s simply having too much quality talent. With a patchwork secondary last season, coordinator Patrick Graham managed to curate one of the league’s top defensive units, which finished the season ranking in the top 10 in points allowed per game. Having elevated a unit that was expected to be dragging behind the offense, the Giants further bolstered the group this off-season, providing Graham with the personnel to have one of the best defenses in the NFL.

empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Robinson
Person
Logan Ryan
Person
Blake Martinez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants suddenly have among NFL’s best secondaries

Thanks to signing James Bradberry, Adoree’ Jackson, and drafting well the past two seasons, the NY Giants have dramatically overhauled — and improved — the secondary. No longer fielding low-rent journeymen at cornerback and safety, the NY Giants find themselves boasting one of the NFL’s premier secondaries as the 2021 NFL season approaches.
NFLPopculture

Packers President Mark Murphy Makes Surprising Move on Aaron Rodgers' Situation

The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp in less than a month, and there's no word on Aaron Rodgers being back with the team. Packers president Mark Murphy recently released his monthly column and made a surprising move to the Rodgers situation. In the column, Murphy doesn't mention one word about Rodgers and him not wanting to return to the Packers. This comes one month after Murphy said the ordeal had divided the fan base.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 best NFL free agents still teamless ahead of the 2021 season

After a strange 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is looking to return to normalcy in 2021-22 — at least somewhat, anyway. With teams trying to find ways to compete this time around, while spending money appropriately and responsibly throughout the offseason, there are still more than a few unrestricted free agents currently out on the open market.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys WR Rips Amari Cooper For 'Lack of Effort'

FRISCO - A long, long time ago, we knew Jimmy Smith. He was a quiet young wide receiver in Dallas Cowboys camp, so intimidated by his surroundings that for quite some time, in the team's training camp dining room in Austin, he declined lunch. Why? Because he was too shy...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Why Mike Ditka is correct about Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears quarterback discussion is a never-ending runaround, and it has been for what seems like centuries. This year, though, the Bears may have turned a corner when they drafted highly-touted rookie quarterback Justin Fields. As training camp approaches, fans are looking forward to seeing the prized rookie in padded practices and, a little later on, preseason action.
NFLPosted by
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Trade For QBs Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson? Theismann's Take

Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson are two of the best QBs of their respective generations, with something else in common: Disgruntlement with their present situations. Rodgers, 37, wants out of Green Bay and has not reported to camp. Watson, 25, has stated since the hiring of the new front office that he would not return to the Houston Texans despite signing a $156 million extension in September of last season.
NFL247Sports

CBS Sports predicts resolution in Deshaun Watson saga

The status of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains unclear as the 25-year-old deals with numerous sexual assault allegations and has been asked to be traded. In a recent article by Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, La Canfora predicted the outcome of the Watson saga with the NFL and Houston.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titans Running Back Calls it a Career

No one can Bishop Sankey did not try. It was evident long ago that the Tennessee Titans were not going to get anything close to a return on their investment when they made Sankey the first running back selected in the 2014 NFL Draft. Taken in the second round (54th...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Texans QB Deshaun Watson training with Justin Fields, Jordan Love

It's unclear if Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be on the field, for multiple reasons, when the 2021 NFL regular season begins. However, he's training as if he will be. Watson has been working out with Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields and Green Bay Packers signal-caller Jordan Love...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Watch: Deshaun Watson Worked Out With 2 Young NFL Quarterbacks This Week

Deshaun Watson‘s status remains totally up in the air for the 2021 NFL season, but he is getting ready. This week, he’s been working out with fellow clients of agent David Mulugheta, including two very notable young quarterbacks: Justin Fields and Jordan Love. Mulugheta posted video to his Instagram stories...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson Rumors

There continues to be a lot of speculation about the future of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently under investigation after more than a dozen women accused the star quarterback of sexual misconduct. It’s unclear what type of punishment Watson could be facing from the NFL. However, the star quarterback is currently preparing to play this season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Analyst Uses 2 Words To Describe Justin Fields

There’s a lot of hype around the quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But when it comes to Chicago Bears No. 11 overall pick Justin Fields, one NFL analyst only needed two words to describe him. In a recent interview with Fox News, NFL analyst...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why are the Carolina Panthers still being linked with Deshaun Watson?

Why are the Carolina Panthers still being linked to Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the trade market?. Deshaun Watson‘s name is coming up once again in trade speculation. And it’s no secret how keen the Carolina Panthers were to acquire the quarterback earlier this offseason before some concerning legal matters surfaced that sent the market ice cold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy