The New York Giants have the best type of problem on defense

The New York Giants have a great problem brewing on defense, and it’s simply having too much quality talent. With a patchwork secondary last season, coordinator Patrick Graham managed to curate one of the league’s top defensive units, which finished the season ranking in the top 10 in points allowed per game. Having elevated a unit that was expected to be dragging behind the offense, the Giants further bolstered the group this off-season, providing Graham with the personnel to have one of the best defenses in the NFL.