Pros and Cons of Converting Your Attic Space

Finishing a basement is an excellent way to create more living space in a home. A finished basement can provide up to a 70 percent return on investment and be an asset to potential homebuyers, but how much does it cost to finish a basement? According to HomeAdvisor, the typical cost to finish a basement ranges from $2,800 to $33,985, with the national average at $18,395. If you want to turn an unfinished space of concrete floors and exposed ductwork into a comfortable, livable space, expect to pay an average of $25 per square foot. Costs can range from $7 to $23 per square foot for basement finishing, and the total will depend on the type and quality of materials, how the space will be used, and the contractor’s labor rates. Labor averages between 10 and 25 percent of the overall project cost. Contractors will typically include labor in the total price instead of charging by the hour. Always double-check with your contractor to be sure of how they charge. It’s helpful to get multiple estimates from reputable contractors to compare costs. Before proceeding with your finished basement ideas, there are several factors to consider that will affect the overall cost.