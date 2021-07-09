Cancel
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 11 Ending Explained

The bulk of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" Season 1 is behind us, but that doesn't mean the program intends to slow down. Last week, "Common Ground" brought the story back to the status quo — the titular crew of clones embarked on a rescue mission for Cid (Rhea Perlman) with the galaxy's shift from a relatively free Republic to an oppressive Empire continuing in the background. At the same time, the episode gave us some insight into the moral standing of Clone Force 99 and how they're working to understand that things aren't as they were during the clone war.

