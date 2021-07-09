Time, effort and preparation key to state success of Southeast's FFA team

Contributed photo From left, the agriculture sales team of Reilly Grady, Karen Garcia, Jade Bearden and Madi Powell won the state FFA title this spring in their category, and they hope their triumph raises the profile of FFA at Southeast Whitfield High School, throughout Whitfield County Schools and in the Dalton community. "I don't think people realize how much you can do with FFA," Garcia said, and "you can take it anywhere."

Though Southeast Whitfield High School boasts state champion FFA teams in agriculture sales for two consecutive years, members of this year's foursome want everyone to know "it's not easy."

"We felt like we'd prepared the most we ever had, and we felt we did the work," said Reilly Grady, a member of the class of 2021. "People think this is easy, but we poured so much effort and time into it."

"Even on the ride down to Covington," where the state competition was held in April, "we were texting and calling" industry experts for last-minute pointers, said class of 2023 member Jade Bearden. "To reassure myself, I constantly asked Reilly" about various things related to the competition, and it was FFA adviser Zack Lumpkin's last-minute instruction that helped put her at ease, as he told her, "Just be the best person (your judge) was sold to today."

Lumpkin "really cannot express how proud I am of these four young ladies," said the agriculture teacher. "I have not seen a group work as hard as they have, (and) students like these four are the reason when I wake up in the morning I am excited about coming to work."

"I wish there was a camera in that selling room so people could see how legit it is," said Karen Garcia, a 2021 Southeast graduate. "When we get in there, a switch flips, and we're different people."

Heading into her sales meeting, Madi Powell "felt really confident and excited, not nervous," said the member of Southeast's class of 2021. Then, "my sell went really well, and I was happy all day."

For Grady, the feeling was "the complete opposite," she said. "I'd put in so much work to learn my products," but she felt her presentation was suboptimal, only to earn the highest score in her room from an exacting judge.

The Raiders agriculture sales team was tasked with selling vaccinations from the company Boehringer Ingelheim, a real corporation. Bearden tackled cattle vaccines, Garcia handled vaccines for cats and dogs, Powell, horses, and Grady, swine.

Last year, "we had to sell lawnmowers, and we thought that was hard, but we were wishing for lawnmowers this year," Garcia, who was a member of last year's state champs, said with a laugh. "Even the name of the company, I was, like, how do you even pronounce that?"

Grady led the way, however, and team members called sales representatives from Boehringer Ingelheim to pick their brains about the products, Garcia said. A company representative even visited Southeast to discuss products and marketing, which was "phenomenal."

In addition to the in-person mock sales, test scores are part of the competition, and "we learned last year how important those test scores are," so the team concentrated on the sales test, with Grady taking a lead role as tutor, Garcia said. "Reilly was the one who really went out of her way."

The four girls shared a room, and quizzed each other on test content until 2 a.m., Bearden said. "We knew it so well, kudos to Reilly."

"We'd even make jokes about (the content because we knew it so well), as nerdy as that is," Garcia said with a laugh. "We had it all memorized."

They scheduled meetings with industry representatives, "made connections that can last a lifetime, and proved they're capable of anything they want in life," Lumpkin said. "The wins are great, but preparing students for success throughout life is what we strive for" in FFA.

Bearden, Garcia, Grady and Powell hope their state triumph, on the back of last year's state victory by Mario Alfaro, Garcia, Grady and Amalie Hernandez, raises the profile of FFA in their school, the school system and the community.

FFA "is a worthy program not to be dismissed, and you should get into it as early as you can," Bearden said. "It influences the community, especially when you plant the seeds young."

"Not being a big Ag county, winning this is a big deal, and our end goal is to have more middle school FFA programs" in Whitfield County Schools, Grady said. "You learn so much in FFA that you can use in careers, and it's not just farming."

While the membership of FFA and experiences in it have changed over the years, some things are too important to alter.

"I love talking to (FFA alums), because they always ask if we still wear the blue, corduroy jacket," Powell said with a laugh. "I tell them, 'Yes,' and it's my favorite thing."

"That's one thing that stays the same," Garcia said. "I think that's nice."

This "experience is hard to put into words, but we've gotten a ton of knowledge through FFA," said Powell, who will enroll at Dalton State College on her way to becoming a history teacher. "You learn how to talk to adults in a mature way, which is not something a lot of kids our age know how to do."

There's also "the friends you make along the way, and we're like a family," Powell added. "You know everyone in your chapter is always rooting for you, so there's no drama or trauma in FFA, which is awesome."