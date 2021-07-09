Black Widow: Alexei's Tattoos Mean More Than You Realize
Contains spoilers for "Black Widow" For years, Marvel fans have asked for a solo movie centered on Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). She's appeared as a supporting character or popped up in a cameo in "Iron Man 2," "The Avengers," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Captain Marvel," "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame." Up until this point, she's been the superhero equivalent of a bridesmaid without ever being a bride. That all changed on July 9, when Black Widow finally got the solo adventure she so richly deserves.www.looper.com
Comments / 0