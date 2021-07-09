Southeast goes back-to-back with state FFA titles

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News From left, Southeast Whitfield High School class of 2021 members Madi Powell, Karen Garcia and Reilly Grady and class of 2023 member Jade Bearden brought a state title home from Covington in April in the agriculture sales category. "There are some (schools), you go to FFA competitions, you see their jackets, and you know, 'Ooohhh, they're (a threat),' and now Southeast is becoming one of those schools," Grady said.

For the second consecutive year, a team of Southeast Whitfield High School students has added a state championship to the school.

Last year, the FFA team of then-junior Mario Alfaro, junior Karen Garcia, junior Reilly Grady and senior Amalie Hernandez claimed a state title at Fort Valley State University during the February competition, and Garcia and Grady were also part of this year's winning squad, joined by Madi Powell and Jade Bearden for the April competition in Covington. The foursome took the state title in agriculture sales, and they earned invites to the national convention this October in Indianapolis.

For Garcia, winning state twice is validation.

"It wasn't just once, so now people have to be like 'It's not a fluke,'" said the member of Southeast's class of 2021. "(We're) just good."

It's unusual for a team without a male to win state in FFA, too, so "we're representing," said Grady, also a member of the class of 2021. "It's kind of empowering."

Last year's success benefited Garcia and Grady this year, as "we had more confidence because of last year," said the latter. "You walk into the room like 'I know what I'm doing.'"

And "this competition is all about confidence, how you carry yourself," Carlson said. "It can be intimidating."

Last year, Alfaro, Garcia, Grady and Hernandez were eager to attend the national convention, but lost the opportunity because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and while state champions are usually not allowed to win a second time, FFA made an exception this year, because 2020's winners missed out on the convention. For Garcia and Grady, the opportunity to repeat at state this spring and finally get to Indianapolis this fall was a powerful motivating force.

"We really wanted to be able to go and didn't want to give that up," said Grady, who plans to major in agriculture business at the University of Georgia. "We want to be there."

The pair also had "higher expectations this year, because we knew we could do it" based off of last year, and the national convention will serve as a last hurrah for Garcia and Grady, who have been a tight pair in FFA for years, said Garcia, who plans to study political science at Georgia State University. "It'll be special, one last time for us, after all the (experiences) we've shared."

Powell has "heard it's just crazy (at the national convention), with all the (FFA members) experiencing the same Ag things at the same time," she said. "I really want to see what all the commotion is about."

FFA members view others in their state as "rivals," but that's not the case at the national convention, said Bearden, a member of Southeast's class of 2023. "We'll meet kids from all over the country."

Southeast's FFA adviser and agriculture teacher Zach Lumpkin suggested Powell join Garcia and Grady for this season, and then Bearden "fell in our lap" based on the promise she'd shown as a freshman, Grady said. "We thought she'd be able to raise her game even more, and she did."

Bearden and Powell were well aware of the "pressure" on them to help the sales team win state again, Bearden said. "Madi and I talked about how, if the team didn't win, it would have felt like our fault."

It "was very stressful," Powell said. "I didn't want to let them down."

When they won at state, "the stress was all taken away, and I felt relief," Powell said. "I was so grateful, (because) I've been in sports (basketball and softball) here and never gotten close to (winning) state."

When the victory was announced, "I definitely punched Karen out of her seat," Grady said with a chuckle. "We were all super excited, but, at the same time, there really wasn't any doubt, because we were so confident."

Perhaps the best part of the victory was "seeing (Lumpkin's) face after we won," Garcia said. "You could see he really wanted it as bad as we did."

The 2020 state title was the apex for Lumpkin's FFA turnaround at the school, and repeating raises the bar even higher.

When Lumpkin was a student at Southeast and an FFA member, "we were not competitive," he recalled after the Alfaro-Garcia-Grady-Hernandez state title in 2020. At that time, he said, "I hope this is not the end, but the beginning of something great," and he proved prescient with this year's results.

"Our chapter won over a dozen plaques this year, (and) in a year when we were not even sure we would be able to compete (due to COVID-19), we've had 35-plus students compete in state career developments events, (with) three teams in the top five in the state," Lumpkin said. "I think we are headed in the right direction, (and) I've had people from around the state text and congratulate (us) on an incredible year."

Though this was the final year at Southeast for Garcia, Grady and Powell, they're counting on Bearden to pass along their passion and spirit to the rest of the team during her last two years of school.

"I think it was good we had at least one underclassman as part of" the foursome this year, Garcia said. "We're leaving all our knowledge with Jade, and she knows how to help others."

They've set a tone, and successors need to follow the path, Grady said. "There are some (schools), you go to FFA competitions, you see their jackets, and you know, 'Ooohhh, they're (a threat),' and now Southeast is becoming one of those schools."

And "Southeast probably has one of the most diverse FFA teams in the state," Powell said. "I like going to competitions, because some people look at us (and underestimate) us, but then we win."