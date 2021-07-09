Cancel
Mammalian Stem Cells Harness Same Antiviral Defense Mechanism as Do Plants and Invertebrates

Genetic Engineering News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the Francis Crick Institute have found that a key defense mechanism previously thought to have disappeared in mammals as they evolved is still active in helping to protect mammalian stem cells from RNA viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and Zika virus. The RNA interference (RNAi) mechanism, mediated by a protein known as Dicer, is active in plants and invertebrates to defend against viruses. The Francis Crick Institute team says the discovery that the mammalian defense system also uses a form of Dicer to protect tissue stem cells from RNA viruses could one day be exploited in the development of new antiviral treatments.

