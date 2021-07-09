Mammalian Stem Cells Harness Same Antiviral Defense Mechanism as Do Plants and Invertebrates

Indian J Dermatol Venereol Leprol. 2021 Jun 24:1-15. doi: 10.25259/IJDVL_19_20. Online ahead of print. Stem cells are precursor cells present in many tissues with ability to differentiate into various types of cells. This interesting property of plasticity can have therapeutic implications and there has been substantial research in this field in last few decades. As a result, stem cell therapy is now used as a therapeutic modality in many conditions, and has made its way in dermatology too. Stem cells can be classified on the basis of their source and differentiating capacity. In skin, they are present in the inter-follicular epidermis, hair follicle, dermis and adipose tissue, which help in maintaining normal skin homeostasis and repair and regeneration during injury. In view of their unique properties, they have been employed in treatment of several dermatoses including systemic sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, scleromyxedema, alopecia, Merkel cell carcinoma, pemphigus vulgaris, psoriasis, wound healing, epidermolysis bullosa and even aesthetic medicine, with variable success. The advent of stem cell therapy has undoubtedly brought us closer to curative treatment of disorders previously considered untreatable. Nevertheless, there are multiple lacunae which need to be addressed including ideal patient selection, timing of intervention, appropriate conditioning regimens, post-intervention care and cost effectiveness. Further research in these aspects would help optimize the results of stem cell therapy.