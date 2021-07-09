Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways from grim Game 2 loss to Phoenix Suns

By Dalton Sell
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is disappointment in the air after the Milwaukee Bucks dropped yet another game to the Phoenix Suns in these NBA Finals. Despite coming out aggressive and building up a lead early, the Bucks could not sustain their initial play on either end of the court. Due to Milwaukee’s sluggish play, Phoenix grabbed a lead early in the second quarter and never looked back as they blew this game open to a 15-point lead at its apex and would secure the 118-108 victory in the end.

behindthebuckpass.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

111K+
Followers
301K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Mike Budenholzer
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Jae Crowder
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAPosted by
E! News

Kendall Jenner Admits She's "Emotional" While Watching Boyfriend Devin Booker in First NBA Finals Game

Watch: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Celebrate Anniversary With a Vacation. Kendall Jenner is feeling quite invested in the 2021 NBA Finals. The 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted footage to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 6 as she watched boyfriend Devin Booker competing with his Phoenix Suns against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Her video was filmed as she watched the competition from Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Patrick Beverley After Pushing Chris Paul

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley made a controversial decision after Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Beverley shoved Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul after the Suns point guard dominated in Game 6. Paul poured in 41 points and eight assists Wednesday – most of which came against Beverley.
NBAYardbarker

Devin Booker discusses 'heated' confrontation when Chris Paul joined Suns

The Phoenix Suns arguably have been the best team in all of basketball over the past season. Regardless of whether they ultimately win or lose the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, what this group has done in the last year has been remarkable. One big reason for the team’s...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker puts out bold statement after Game 2 win vs Bucks

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns took care of business once again in Game 2 with a 118-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. But, as per Book, the job’s not finished. After dropping an impressive 31-piece in just his second NBA Finals appearance, the two-time All-Star said after the game his team isn’t taking their feet off the pedal as they head to Milwaukee for a pivotal Game 3.
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ Bobby Portis wants to give flowers to whoever gave Giannis Antetokounmpo his freaky nickname

It wasn’t even clear if Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was going to be ready for the start of the NBA Finals because of the knee injury he suffered against the Atlanta Hawks. That injury cost him two-plus games in the Eastern Conference Finals, and it seemed like a long shot that he would be ready for Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns. Instead, Antetokounmpo played in Game 1 and looked pretty solid, and he has since dominated the last two games, albeit with one of those big performances coming in a Game 2 loss.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Chris Paul’s Game 5 Finals Performance

Game 5 of the NBA Finals was supposed to be Chris Paul‘s signature moment. Perhaps the high stakes got the better of him. So far, he’s failed to show up when the Phoenix Suns needed him most Saturday night. Paul’s play, good or bad, has had a drastic impact on...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Devin Booker was not a fan of this stupid media question

Devin Booker was not a fan of a stupid question he received after his Phoenix Suns lost 123-119 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night. Booker’s Suns blew an early lead, fell behind in the second half, and then worked to make it a 1-possession game in the final minute. A great play by two of the Bucks’ stars helped turn the game and seal the win (video here).

Comments / 0

Community Policy