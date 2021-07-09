Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways from grim Game 2 loss to Phoenix Suns
There is disappointment in the air after the Milwaukee Bucks dropped yet another game to the Phoenix Suns in these NBA Finals. Despite coming out aggressive and building up a lead early, the Bucks could not sustain their initial play on either end of the court. Due to Milwaukee’s sluggish play, Phoenix grabbed a lead early in the second quarter and never looked back as they blew this game open to a 15-point lead at its apex and would secure the 118-108 victory in the end.behindthebuckpass.com
