Most of us have probably seen the reports and video on the Magic Carpet ride at this year's Cherry Festival in the Traverse City area. The base of the ride was seen leaving the ground by many onlookers as well as the operator. They shut it down immediately, but it’s a ride that takes a few minutes to stop even when the power is shut off. Fortunately there were no injuries and the ride was stopped before any real damage was done. It is still being investigated to determine the cause of the malfunction.