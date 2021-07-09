Proteomic Mapping of Host-Salmonella Interactome Reveals Nifty Survival Strategies

The 87Rb-87Sr radiochronometer provides key insights into the timing of volatile element depletion in planetary bodies, yet the unknown nucleosynthetic origin of Sr anomalies in Ca-Al–rich inclusions (CAIs, the oldest dated solar system solids) challenges the reliability of resulting chronological interpretations. To identify the nature of these Sr anomalies, we performed step-leaching experiments on nine unmelted CAIs from Allende. In six CAIs, the chemically resistant residues (0.06 to 9.7% total CAI Sr) show extreme positive μ84Sr (up to +80,655) and 87Sr variations that cannot be explained by decay of 87Rb. The extreme 84Sr but more subdued 87Sr anomalies are best explained by the presence of a presolar carrier enriched in the p-nuclide 84Sr. We argue that this unidentified carrier controls the isotopic anomalies in bulk CAIs and outer solar system materials, which reinstates the chronological significance of differences in initial 87Sr/86Sr between CAIs and volatile-depleted inner solar system materials.