Proteomic Mapping of Host-Salmonella Interactome Reveals Nifty Survival Strategies
Under ideal circumstances a cell’s internal environment is too hostile for a pathogen to survive. But certain ingenious pathogens, such as the bacterium Salmonella enterica that causes diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps, and can at times be fatal, send out a arsenal of proteins (effectors) that hijack a cell’s biological machinery. Salmonella can secrete more than 30 effector proteins into infected cells to hijack nutrients and protect itself but the targets and functions of many of these effectors were unknown, until now.www.genengnews.com
Comments / 0