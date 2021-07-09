Phil Steele is great, but no Florida in the preseason Top 25? Come on, man

Phil Steele dished out his All-America teams in his 2021 college football magazine and four LSU Tigers landed on the first two units. Just as they did with Lindy’s Sports and Athlon Sports, Derek Stingley, Jr. and Cade York claimed First Team All-America honors with Steele. It marked the second straight year Stingley pulled in the honor with all three publications, and the first for York. Sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte landed on the second team, along with senior offensive guard Ed Ingram.