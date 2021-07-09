Researchers Uncover New Driver in High-Risk Neuroblastoma

(BPT) - According to the American Cancer Society, half of all ovarian cancers are found in women who are 63 years old or older. However, low grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC), which represents approximately 10% of all ovarian cancer types, tends to be diagnosed at a younger age. While this kind of cancer is associated with slow tumor growth, it is also resistant to chemotherapy (the resistance is primarily in the recurrent setting). Previous studies have found that approximately 85% of patients with LGSOC experience recurrent disease, after remission.