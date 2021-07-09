Cancel
Cancer

Researchers Uncover New Driver in High-Risk Neuroblastoma

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-risk neuroblastoma is an aggressive childhood cancer with poor treatment outcomes, and less than 50% of children survive for five years. A new study by researchers in the Feng lab at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM), in collaboration with scientists in the Simon lab at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn), reveals why high-risk neuroblastoma is so aggressive and a potential therapeutic approach to treat patients.

