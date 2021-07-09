Cancel
Dave Callaham On How Working With Lord And Miller Is Preparing Him For Spider-Verse 2 - Exclusive

By David L. Lebovitz
Looper
 10 days ago
Looper recently spoke with Matt Thompson and writer Dave Callaham, the director and screenwriter of "America: The Motion Picture," respectively. Callaham in particular has a background in action movies, and co-wrote the screenplay for "Wonder Woman 1984." He also has a plum upcoming assignment: he's writing the screenplay for the sequel to "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse." The as-yet untitled sequel, often simply called "Spider-Verse 2," is over a year and a half away from release, and it's still one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

www.looper.com

