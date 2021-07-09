Dave Callaham On How Working With Lord And Miller Is Preparing Him For Spider-Verse 2 - Exclusive

To celebrate the release of Occupation: Rainfall, we sat down with Daniel Gilles – one of the film’s stars – to find out all about the sci-fi action thriller. Known to many for his turns in The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Spider-Man 2 (more on that later), Gilles takes a break from vampires and spiders to tackle aliens in this explosive sequel. Picking up after its predecessor, the follow-up sees Gillies as Wing Commander Hayes who is plunged straight into the waging war between the remaining human race and the aliens who want to make Earth their new home. The actor tells us of the challenges in playing such a role, the physical elements of the film amongst all the CGI, working with director Luke Sparke, and what fans of the first film can expect from the sequel, including co-stars Ken Jeong and Jason Isaacs.