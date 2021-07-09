Microsoft to give $1,500 in pandemic bonuses to employees

Internal memos reveal Microsoft employees are eligible for $1,500 bonuses.

Bonuses will only be available to employees below the corporate executive level.

This comes as millions of Americans weigh quitting their jobs for more flexibility.

Microsoft will be handing out $1,500 bonuses to a wide breadth of employees following the company’s economic emergence from the COVID-19-induced recession.

The Verge reports that company officials confirmed the news, with Microsoft’s Chief People Officer Kathleen Hogan announcing the gift in internal memos to employees below the corporate executive levels. This includes part-time workers.

All workers having been with the company since March 31 will be eligible for the bonus pay.

The round of bonuses is expected to cost the company $200 million.

This follows other major companies giving employees spontaneous bonuses as a high rate of U.S. workers quit their jobs to reconsider their career trajectories following the interruptions experienced during the pandemic.