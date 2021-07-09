Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Microsoft to give $1,500 in pandemic bonuses to employees

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p5FeZ_0arxUSEv00
  • Internal memos reveal Microsoft employees are eligible for $1,500 bonuses.
  • Bonuses will only be available to employees below the corporate executive level.
  • This comes as millions of Americans weigh quitting their jobs for more flexibility.

Microsoft will be handing out $1,500 bonuses to a wide breadth of employees following the company’s economic emergence from the COVID-19-induced recession.

The Verge reports that company officials confirmed the news, with Microsoft’s Chief People Officer Kathleen Hogan announcing the gift in internal memos to employees below the corporate executive levels. This includes part-time workers.

All workers having been with the company since March 31 will be eligible for the bonus pay.

The round of bonuses is expected to cost the company $200 million.

This follows other major companies giving employees spontaneous bonuses as a high rate of U.S. workers quit their jobs to reconsider their career trajectories following the interruptions experienced during the pandemic.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

273K+
Followers
28K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Verge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
Related
Annapolis, MDdbknews.com

Unemployment benefits can’t end with the pandemic

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks at a coronavirus press conference in Annapolis, Md. on March 12, 2020. (Matt McDonald/The Diamondback) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Unemployment generally isn’t a voluntary choice. According to the United States Department of Labor, a person is classified as unemployed if...
Businessblooloop.com

Six Flags announces another round of employee bonuses up to $1,000

Six Flags, the world’s largest regional theme park company and biggest operator of water parks in North America, is rewarding its team members with another round of staff bonuses. Six Flags was previously offering bonuses of up to $1,000 for staff who joined by July 1. Six Flags Discovery Kingdom’s...
Businessaithority.com

Limeade Joins Microsoft Efforts To Help Employees Thrive In The New World Of Work

Limeade Science-Based Well-Being Technology Will Be Directly Integrated into Microsoft Viva. Limeade announced a new collaboration with Microsoft Viva, an employee experience platform that brings together communications, knowledge, learning, resources and insights. With this collaboration, Limeade science-based well-being content and activities are added directly into the flow of work and inside Microsoft Viva Connections — empowering peers, managers and leaders with the tools and resources they need to care for themselves and each other.
Public HealthPosted by
Ladders

Companies are rewarding employees with $2K+ COVID bonuses

• In recognition of all the stress that workers endured during the COVID-19 pandemic, some companies are ponying up large bonuses. • Microsoft is giving employees $1,500; Fox Corporation employees will receive $2,000 or more. • The trend started earlier last year at Facebook. Pandemic bonuses are all the rage.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Minnesota workers scramble for a cut of $250 million pandemic bonuses

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Now that Minnesota lawmakers have freed up $250 million for COVID-19 pandemic bonus pay, frontline workers are scrambling for a cut of the money. As Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill into law last week, labor unions were already asking that their members be included. Among those that have made requests: grocery store workers, food service staff, nurses and educators.
IndustryUS News and World Report

Deutsche Post up Outlook, to Pay Staff Pandemic Bonus

BERLIN (Reuters) -German logistics group Deutsche Post DHL raised its short and medium-term profit outlook on Wednesday and said it would pay another coronavirus bonus to staff, predicting that the ecommerce boom driven by the pandemic would continue. Deutsche Post, one of the world's largest logistics firms, expects operating profit...
Labor Issuesvoiceofalexandria.com

Frontline Workers Try To Access Pandemic Bonus Pay

(Saint Paul, MN) -- Minnesota frontline workers are being told to apply for 250 million dollars of pandemic bonus pay. Requests have already been filed by grocery store workers, food service staff, nurses, and educators. A special legislative session will be held in September to determine who qualifies. The amount of the bonus will depend on how many recipients are chosen. If state lawmakers and the governor put 250 thousand workers on the eligibility list, each of those would get a thousand dollars.
Income TaxValueWalk

Coronavirus stimulus check: IRS sending 4M tax refunds to those who overpaid on unemployment

Congress is unlikely to approve another round of stimulus checks, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get any new stimulus payments. The first installment of the expanded child tax credit (CTC) will start hitting bank accounts today. Additionally, those who overpaid their taxes on unemployment compensation will also get one more coronavirus stimulus check, but in the form of a refund.
HomelessThe Guardian

Covid disaster payments criticised for excluding people on income support

Welfare groups have criticised the federal government’s eligibility criteria for the Covid-19 disaster payment that rule out anyone who receives a social security part payment. Under the criteria those already receiving income support payments from the commonwealth, including jobseeker, Abstudy and youth allowance, are ineligible for the additional payments for...
Public HealthPosted by
PBS NewsHour

What happened when some GOP-led states cut the $300 unemployment benefit

For most of the last year, expanded federal unemployment benefits helped keep Tammy Foster afloat while she was at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 47-year-old, who lives in Joplin, Missouri, was forced to leave her job as a robotics machine operator for a dairy company after a doctor advised her that it was unsafe for her to work during the pandemic due to complicating medical conditions, like diabetes. While state and federal unemployment assistance did not equal what she had been making at her previous job, which paid $20 an hour, it helped cover rent, food, utilities during the months she was not working.

Comments / 0

Community Policy