Pembroke, NC

UNCP to offer free STEM program for high school students

PEMBROKE – The Office for Regional Initiatives at UNC Pembroke was awarded a grant to offer a free four-week program to introduce high school students to transportation careers.

The National Summer Transportation Institute (NSTI) encourages students–particularly minorities in underserved populations–to consider transportation-related courses of study in science, technology, engineering and math.

The program will be held July 12 to Aug. 6. It is open to Robeson County students.

This grant was awarded by the Federal Highway Administration and is administered through the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Participants will complete STEM-focused activities, take part in hands-on cultural and academic workshops, attend educational field trips, participate in college-ready sessions and enjoy recreational activities emphasizing team building, leadership and communication.

UNCP has administered this program since 2009.

The National Summer Transportation Institute was established to address the need for a diverse workforce in the 21st century and create an awareness of the career choices and opportunities in the transportation industry, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.

For more information or applications, call 910-775-4000 or visit the Office for Regional Initiatives’ website.

