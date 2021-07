"Reach deep down where you keep your guts" like Doug Masters had to and pony-up for the one-of-a-kind Iron Eagle-inspired t-shirt!. Iron Eagle may have been "the other" fighter jet movie of 1986, but for some of us, it really triggered our interest in military aviation. Even as a very young kid seeing it, I was just as fascinated in trying to understand what seemed like total bullshit as what looked real. Decades later, I penned the definitive resource on explaining one of the film's biggest absurdities—the seemingly unlimited arsenal of Iron Eagle's F-16A Fighting Falcons. Now you can show the world that you too are an Iron Eagle with this rad T-shirt.