INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) and Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE: RPAI), headquartered in Chicago, say they have agreed to merge in a deal valued at $7.5 billion. Upon completion of the merger, the company’s headquarters will remain in Indianapolis and will retain the Kite Realty Group name. The companies say jointly they will become the fifth largest outdoor shopping center real estate company in the U.S.